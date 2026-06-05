Monster Self Storage Opens First Kentucky Location on Shelbyville Road in Louisville, Kentucky

New facility marks brand's expansion into Kentucky with modern, community-focused storage solutions

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Self Storage, a self-storage brand managed by Adams Property Group, is proud to announce the opening of its newest facility at 15900 Shelbyville Road in Louisville, Kentucky. This location represents the company's first property in the state of Kentucky, marking an exciting milestone in its continued expansion across the Southeast.

Located along the growing Shelbyville Road corridor, the facility is positioned to serve the surrounding Louisville community, including nearby neighborhoods, local businesses, entrepreneurs, and commuters seeking convenient, high-quality storage solutions. As one of Louisville's most active growth corridors, the area continues to attract new residents and businesses, creating increasing demand for secure and accessible self-storage options.

"We are excited to bring Monster Self Storage to Kentucky and become part of the Louisville community," said Miles Tart, Executive Director of Self Storage for Adams Property Group. "Our goal is to provide a storage experience that is convenient, secure, and supported by a team committed to delivering exceptional customer service."

The Shelbyville Road facility offers a variety of storage options designed to meet both residential and commercial needs, including:

Climate-controlled storage units



Traditional drive-up storage units



Online storage rentals and account management



Advanced security monitoring systems



Gated access



Flexible month-to-month leasing options



Convenient access for personal and business storage customers

Customers can complete the entire rental process online, making it easier than ever to reserve, rent, and manage their storage units from anywhere.

Customers can now reserve units online and take advantage of grand opening promotions by visiting the Monster Self Storage Shelbyville Road location page.

Additional features include advanced security systems, gated access, and a fully digital rental experience, allowing customers to rent and manage their storage units online with ease.

"We are excited to expand into Kentucky and bring Monster Self Storage to the Louisville market," said Miles Tart, Executive Director of Self Storage for Adams Property Group. "This location represents not only our continued growth, but also the strength of our third-party management platform. We're focused on delivering consistent operational excellence, strong asset performance, and a high-quality customer experience for both our customers and our ownership partners."

The opening of the Shelbyville Road location reinforces the company's commitment to strategic growth while maintaining a strong local presence and consistent service standards. As Monster Self Storage's first Kentucky location, the facility represents an important step in expanding the brand's footprint into new markets while continuing to deliver the service, convenience, and operational excellence customers have come to expect.

For more information, to reserve a unit, or to learn more about available storage options, visit Monster Self Storage online.

About Monster Self Storage

Monster Self Storage provides modern self-storage solutions focused on convenience, security, and customer service. With locations across the Southeast, the company offers a variety of storage options including climate-controlled storage units, drive-up storage, and fully digital account management to support both personal and business storage needs.

Monster Self Storage facilities are professionally managed by Adams Property Group, a leading third-party self-storage management company specializing in operational excellence, revenue optimization, marketing, customer acquisition, and asset performance. Through its comprehensive third-party management platform, Adams Property Group partners with self-storage owners and investors to maximize operational efficiency, enhance customer experiences, and drive long-term asset value.

Property owners interested in learning more about third-party self-storage management services are encouraged to contact Adams Property Group for additional information.

SOURCE Adams Property Group