Monster Self Storage Opens New Location at Iron Bridge Road in North Chesterfield, Virginia

New facility expands modern, community-focused storage solutions in the growing Richmond market

NORTH CHESTERFIELD, Va., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Self Storage, a self-storage brand managed by Adams Property Group, is proud to announce the opening of its newest facility at 5400 Omo Road in North Chesterfield, Virginia.

Conveniently located near the Iron Bridge Road corridor, the facility is positioned to serve the greater Richmond and North Chesterfield communities, including local residents, families, contractors, students, and small businesses seeking flexible, secure, and convenient storage solutions. As the Richmond region continues to experience significant residential and commercial growth, Monster Self Storage remains committed to supporting the evolving needs of the communities it serves through exceptional customer service, modern amenities, and professionally managed facilities.

"We are proud to become part of the North Chesterfield community and look forward to serving residents and businesses throughout the Richmond region," said Miles Tart, Executive Director of Self Storage for Adams Property Group. "Our goal is to provide a storage experience that is convenient, secure, and backed by a local team committed to delivering exceptional service."

The new facility offers a variety of storage options designed to meet both residential and commercial needs, including:

Climate-controlled storage units





Traditional drive-up storage units





Online storage rentals and account management





Advanced security monitoring systems





Gated access





Flexible month-to-month leasing options





Convenient access for personal and business storage customers

Customers can complete the entire rental process online, making it easier than ever to reserve, rent, and manage their storage units from anywhere.

Customers can now reserve units online and take advantage of grand opening promotions by visiting the Monster Self Storage Iron Bridge Road location page.

Additional features include advanced security systems, gated access, and a fully digital rental experience, allowing customers to rent and manage their storage units online with ease.

"We are excited to continue expanding our presence in Virginia and bring Monster Self Storage to the North Chesterfield community," said Miles Tart, Executive Director of Self Storage for Adams Property Group. "As we grow, our priority remains leveraging our third-party management platform to deliver operational consistency, maximize asset performance, and provide a best-in-class experience for both our customers and our ownership partners."

The opening of the Iron Bridge Road facility reinforces Monster Self Storage's commitment to strategic growth throughout Virginia while maintaining a strong local presence and consistent service standards. Located within one of the Richmond area's fastest-growing corridors, the facility adds valuable storage capacity for residents and businesses seeking secure, accessible, and professionally managed self-storage solutions.

For more information, to reserve a unit, or to learn more about available storage options, visit Monster Self Storage online.

About Monster Self Storage

Monster Self Storage provides modern self-storage solutions focused on convenience, security, and customer service. With locations across the Southeast, the company offers a variety of storage options including climate-controlled storage units, drive-up storage, and fully digital account management to support both personal and business storage needs.

Monster Self Storage facilities are professionally managed by Adams Property Group, a leading third-party self-storage management company specializing in operational excellence, revenue optimization, marketing, customer acquisition, and asset performance. Through its comprehensive third-party management platform, Adams Property Group partners with self-storage owners and investors to maximize operational efficiency, enhance customer experiences, and drive long-term asset value.

Property owners interested in learning more about third-party self-storage management services are encouraged to contact Adams Property Group for additional information.

SOURCE Adams Property Group