Montage Partners Announces Investment in Lighten Up

Partnership supports expansion into new markets and continued investment in premium production capabilities

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Montage Partners, a people-first private equity firm based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is pleased to announce its investment in Lighten Up ("Lighten Up" or the "Company"), a provider of premium lighting design, equipment, and technical production services for high-profile live events. The investment was made in partnership with Lighten Up's founder and President, Nathan Megaw, who will retain a meaningful ownership stake and continue to lead the Company.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Lighten Up has built a reputation for delivering complex, high-stakes productions where execution and reliability are critical. The Company combines premium equipment with deep technical expertise and creative design capabilities to support events from concept through on-site execution.

Lighten Up's work spans some of the most recognizable stages and moments in live entertainment, including high-profile events surrounding the Super Bowl, the Grammys, and the Oscars, as well as large-scale corporate productions and luxury weddings. In an industry defined by tight timelines and high expectations, Lighten Up is a trusted partner to prominent venues such as the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and NYA Studios, and customers such as Disney, Netflix, and Nike, who rely on consistency, responsiveness, and attention to detail.

"From our first conversations, it was clear this is a team that takes a lot of pride in what they do," said Greg Ogard, Vice President at Montage Partners. "They operate in environments where there's no room for error, and their reputation for technical expertise and high-touch customer service reflects that. Just as importantly, this is a group that's collaborative, thoughtful, and deeply committed to delivering for their clients. We're excited to partner with Nate and the team as they continue building on that foundation."

The investment will support Lighten Up's next phase of growth, including continued investment in equipment and technical capabilities, expansion into new geographic markets, including New York, and further development of its integrated service offering.

"We've put a lot into building this business and the team behind it, so we weren't going to just partner with anyone. We weren't just looking for capital. We wanted someone who truly understood our culture and how we treat customers and employees," said Megaw. "We knew we had more we wanted to do with the company, but also knew we couldn't do it the same way on our own. Montage appreciated what makes Lighten Up special from the start, and that gave us a lot of confidence as we invest in this next phase of growth while staying true to who we are."

Montage Partners has a long history of partnering with founder-led businesses to help build on their strong foundation and support continued growth. The firm brings a collaborative approach, providing strategic support and access to resources while empowering management teams to lead. Drawing on experience across its portfolio, Montage also provides access to a network of proven operators, advisors, and service providers that management teams can leverage when helpful – whether around key hires, strategic priorities, or new market expansion.

"Nate and the rest of the team have built something special over the past 20+ years," said Rob Wolfman, co-Managing Partner at Montage Partners. "This is a high-energy business, and you can feel the pride and ownership the team brings to every event. Our favorite partnerships are the ones where we're aligned on how to grow the business and genuinely enjoy working together, and this is a great example of that."

The transaction closed on May 5, 2026. Osborn Maledon, P.A. provided legal counsel to Montage Partners. Zions Capital Markets served as financial advisor to Lighten Up.

About Montage Partners

Founded in 2004, with offices in Scottsdale, Arizona and Salt Lake City, Utah, Montage Partners is a people-first private equity firm dedicated to helping established businesses reach transformative growth. Managing $80M in capital, Montage Partners invests in companies headquartered in the U.S. or Canada with $1.5 million to $7 million in EBITDA in the technology and professional services, healthcare, industrial products and services, and consumer sectors. Above all other investment criteria, Montage Partners invests in exceptional people.

Media Contact:

Brooke Ouvarov-Bancalero

Montage Partners

(480) 675-5000

[email protected]

SOURCE Montage Partners