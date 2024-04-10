Montage Technology Pioneers the Trial Production of DDR5 CKDs

SHANGHAI, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Montage Technology, a leading data processing and interconnect IC company, today announced that it has taken the lead in the trial production of 1st-generation DDR5 Clock Driver (CKD) chips for next-generation client memory. This new product aims to enhance the speed and stability of memory data access to match the ever-increasing CPU operating speed and performance.

Montage Technology's DDR5 Clock Driver(CKD)

Previously, clock driver functionality was integrated into the Registering Clock Driver (RCD) chips used on server RDIMM or LRDIMM modules, not deployed to the PCs. In the DDR5 era, as data rates climb 6400 MT/s and above, the clock driver has emerged as an indispensable component for client memory.

Montage's CKD chip is primarily used on DDR5 client memory modules including CUDIMM, CSODIMM, and CAMM, to buffer the clock signals between the client central processor and DRAM, enhancing the integrity and reliability of high-speed clock signals. The chip is compliant with the JEDEC DDR5CKD01 specification and supports data rates up to 7200 MT/s. It provides dual-sided bus address access and supports I²C and I3C interfaces. By configuring register control words, the chip can change its output signal characteristics to match various DIMM network topologies. Its power consumption can also be reduced by disabling unused output signals.

"With the continuous development of AI technology, the era of AI-powered PC is rapidly approaching, driving demand for higher data rate DDR5 memory. To further enhance memory data transfer efficiency, Montage has pioneered the delivery of DDR5 1st-generation CKD chip in the industry and successfully achieved volume production," said Mr. Stephen Tai, President at Montage Technology. "In the future, Montage will keep working closely with ecosystem partners to jointly accelerate DDR5 memory development."

Currently, Montage has engaged in close collaboration with mainstream client CPU and memory manufacturers in the industry, providing mass shipments of DDR5 CKD chips to memory vendors. For more details about the CKD chips, please click on the link: www.montage-tech.com/Memory_Interface/M88DR5CK01.

SOURCE Montage Technology