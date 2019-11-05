Montana Based Cafe Courier Joins delivery.com Network

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- delivery.com, a leading destination for on-demand ordering that connects consumers and companies to their favorite restaurants and local businesses, today announced that Cafe Courier, a popular online ordering and food delivery service with over 250 restaurants, has joined the delivery.com network. delivery.com is bringing Cafe Courier locations in eight cities onto its network, including Billings, Bozeman, Butte, Great Falls, Helena, Kalispell, and Missoula, Montana as well as Idaho Falls, Idaho. The Cafe Courier principals and team will remain local and leverage their roots to take a local first approach to building out delivery.com's presence in these cities. The announcement with Cafe Courier follows delivery.com's acquisition of Mr. Delivery in July as part of its rapid expansion into new markets and new offerings.

Headquartered in Bozeman, Montana, locally owned and operated Cafe Courier is deeply connected within its local communities and enjoys strong relationships with the best restaurants, merchants and drivers. In addition to enjoying Cafe Courier's extensive local knowledge, now, people who live in Cafe Courier cities have access to:

delivery.com's best-in-class technology and mobile apps: Consumers can take advantage of delivery.com's technology and enjoy a frictionless, easy to use platform to order from their favorite local restaurants.

Order tracking: After placing their order, customers receive a tracking link to follow the progress of their order and stay up to date on its ETA.

Delivery Points: delivery.com's popular loyalty program allows customers to earn free food and other rewards.

More efficient and faster deliveries: Improved technology will allow Cafe Courier to shave seconds to minutes off its delivery times.

"At delivery.com, we've always focused on a 'local first' approach, making the best local restaurants and stores available for delivery to customers in the neighborhood. Cafe Courier shares that vision and as part of the delivery.com network, can now offer customers, restaurants, drivers and other merchants the best possible ordering and delivery experience," said Jed Kleckner, CEO of delivery.com

With the addition of Cafe Courier, delivery.com has added more than 250 restaurants to its platform, effective immediately, including Firehouse Subs and Dickey's BBQ.

"We're excited to team up with delivery.com and provide our customers, restaurant owners, and drivers with an even better online ordering experience via delivery.com's on-demand ordering technology," said John Allen, founder and CEO of Cafe Courier.

Cafe Courier plans to roll out a full set of delivery.com services in its markets, including group ordering and other corporate features, as well as expanded offerings beyond food delivery. For a limited time, Cafe Courier is offering all customers new to the delivery.com platform $10 off their first order of $15 or more with code ORDERNOW. All payment types are accepted, including cash.

About delivery.com

delivery.com empowers the neighborhood economy by enabling consumers and corporate customers to order online from their favorite restaurants and other local businesses. More than two and a half million delivery.com customers and delivery.com Office clients explore their communities and order from over 15,000 local businesses in more than 1,800 cities while at home, at work, or on the go. With headquarters in New York and a growing presence across the country, delivery.com makes e-commerce an integral part of local daily life, enabling customers to order, companies to provide, businesses to grow, and neighborhoods to thrive.

About Cafe Courier

Cafe Courier is a Bozeman, MT based online food delivery service that connects hungry consumers with over 250 restaurants for delivery and catering. They currently serve the top seven markets in Montana and Idaho Falls, Idaho. Cafe Courier, founded in 1989, is one of the first food delivery concepts to open in the country. Millions of meals have been delivered to homes, offices, and hotel guests over the decades, no doubt making many people happy and giving them back their most precious resource: time.

