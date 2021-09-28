Montana Governor's Office Chooses Esper to Achieve Red Tape Relief Goals

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esper Regulatory Technologies is pleased to announce its recent partnership with the Montana Governor's Office, where the state will utilize Esper's policy management platform across 13 agencies to centralize regulatory work as part of Governor Greg Gianforte's Red Tape Relief Task Force.

"Montana citizens, farmers, ranchers, and business owners have found themselves hampered by excessive, outdated, unnecessary, and confusing regulations. By thoroughly and carefully reviewing, rolling back, and repealing unnecessary regulations while also ensuring safeguards for public health and consumer safety, we will reduce the burden Montanans face and help more people thrive and prosper," said Lieutenant Governor Kristen Juras, who leads the governor's Red Tape Relief Task Force.