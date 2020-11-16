Monte Nido & Affiliates Brings Residential Eating Disorder Program to Atlanta, GA

Clementine Atlanta will provide the highest level of care outside of a hospital, with 24-hour nursing in the comfort of a homelike environment. The outcome-backed program delivers sophisticated medical, psychiatric, clinical, and nutritional care. "Our programs are designed around the belief in a person's ability to become fully recovered," said Candy Henderson, MS, Chief Executive Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "We specialize in delivering evidence-based treatment backed by decades of providing successful healing and recovery to clients nationwide."

Clementine Atlanta

Clementine Atlanta is a residential program exclusively for adolescents between the ages of 11 and 17 seeking treatment for anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder or exercise addiction. Treatment integrates personalized medical, psychiatric, clinical and nutritional care, as well as comprehensive academic and family support.

"With any eating disorder, early treatment intervention is optimal. Clementine gives adolescents customized treatment that correlates with long-term health and greatly improves chances of full recovery," said Joel Jahraus, MD, CEDS, FAED, Chief Medical Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "Eating disorders do not discriminate, and we are proud to provide adolescents in the Atlanta metropolitan area and greater Southeast region an opportunity to remain close to home and their families while receiving needed care."

According to the National Eating Disorder Association, eating disorders have the highest mortality rate of any mental health illness, and early intervention can be a major factor in recovery. Identifying and treating an eating disorder within the first three years of illness improves the speed of recovery, reduces symptoms and increases the likelihood of permanent healing. Clementine programs demonstrate effectiveness through treatment outcomes beyond weight restoration; analysis reveal clinically and statistically significant symptom reduction and improved quality of life from admission to discharge.

Monte Nido & Affiliates believes recovery is possible at any age irrespective of the duration of the eating disorder. For more information, or to inquire about treatment at Clementine Atlanta, please call 855-900-2221, or visit www.clementineprograms.com

About Monte Nido & Affiliates

Monte Nido & Affiliates is one of the country's leading eating disorder treatment provider, offering inpatient, residential, and day treatment programs for eating disorders. Founded in 1996, Monte Nido & Affiliates operates 31 facilities in twelve states, with residential programs being Joint Commission accredited. Monte Nido & Affiliates includes four distinct eating disorder treatment brands: Monte Nido, Oliver-Pyatt Centers, Rosewood, and Clementine.

Contact: Jack Kay

Makovsky

617-680-6992

[email protected]

SOURCE Monte Nido

Related Links

http://www.montenido.com

