Montebello, California: Ready for a Topgolf Venue?

Located 8 miles southeast of downtown LA, the future three-story venue will be adjacent to the fully redesigned and improved nine-hole Montebello Golf Course

DALLAS, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More play is coming to the San Gabriel Valley! Topgolf , the modern golf entertainment leader, recently broke ground on a three-level technology-enabled venue in Montebello, California, expected to open in early 2024.

What you can expect the future Topgolf Montebello to look like

Located just off the 60 Freeway at Garfield Avenue, the future Topgolf venue will feature 102 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays, each equipped with Topgolf's Toptracer ball-tracking technology that traces each ball's flight path, distance and more. On top of that, Players will also have access to a full-service restaurant, top-shelf drinks, music and year-round family-friendly programs.

"As a company focused on building roots and bringing communities together through play, we are excited to continue shaping the game of golf in nontraditional ways only Topgolf can bring," said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway. "We're enjoying the opportunity to work with the city and can't wait to welcome Players to our newest LA-area venue."

The venue will be adjacent to the Montebello Golf Course, which is currently being revitalized and transformed into two courses by the City of Montebello, the owner and operator of the course. The first course will be a traditional course that can be played as either a nine-hole or 18-hole course, while the second course will be a new nine-hole, par 3 course. Both are being designed to challenge seasoned golfers while also being laid-back enough for novice Players. The redevelopment will also include a new clubhouse, as well as night lighting and water features on the par 3 course.

"This is a game changer for the City of Montebello – pun fully intended," said Montebello City Manager René Bobadilla. "We are extremely proud and excited to have collaborated with Topgolf to bring one of the hottest sports entertainment concepts in the nation to the Southeast cities region. Our ideal location, combined with a fully redeveloped golf course concept, will become an entertainment destination for the entire San Gabriel Valley community and an economic contributor to this area."

Upon completion, Topgolf Montebello will be the third to serve the LA region and will join Topgolf El Segundo as the second Topgolf venue complemented by a green-grass golf course. Until the venue is complete, Players can enjoy the tech-enabled fun and tasty food and beverages at Topgolf's existing LA-area venues in El Segundo and Ontario .

On top of entertainment, Topgolf Montebello will create nearly 450 full- and part-time jobs, and the opportunity for future Topgolf Playmakers (Associates) to grow their careers and be part of a company that welcomes everyone as they are.

About Topgolf

Topgolf is the ultimate instigator of play. Thanks to our 80+ venues around the globe, industry-leading Toptracer technology, mobile games and app, we're leading the charge of modern golf wherever our Players are. We offer a variety of tech-driven games, a top-tier food and drink menu, and a vibe focused on more play for all. Topgolf brands are on a mission to enable Players to hit 50 billion golf balls between 2022 and 2025. To learn more or make plans to come play around, visit topgolf.com .

