Topgolf Greensboro Opens Its Doors Friday, Sept. 13

The two-level venue will be located along I-40 at Guilford College Road

DALLAS, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf announced today it will open Topgolf Greensboro on Friday, Sept. 13. This is the fourth Topgolf venue in North Carolina including locations in Charlotte and Durham.

The Basics

Topgolf Greensboro celebrates grand opening on Friday, Sept. 13

If you've never been to a Topgolf venue before, think of it as a modern golf experience where anyone – including people who have never picked up a golf club and those who want to perfect their swing – can participate in the sport in a relaxed, no-pressure environment.

Topgolf Greensboro is located at 609 Guilford College Road along I-40, one exit from the I-40 and I-73 interchange, and is part of a larger master commercial development that will include entertainment, restaurant and hotel concepts.

The venue employs roughly 300 Playmakers (aka employees) - think bay hosts, bartenders, ball picker upper people, etc.

This is Topgolf's 102 nd global outdoor venue.

Can't swing a golf club to save your life? You'll be in good company. Topgolf celebrates the bad shots just as much as the beautiful swings.

Topgolf's new golf club, The Sure Thing, is designed to make golf less hard for beginners or those whose game isn't that great.

It's Golf

Topgolf Greensboro features 72 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays spanning two levels. Each bay has lounge-type furniture or high-top tables where groups can cheer – or heckle – the other Players.

The venue is equipped with Topgolf's Toptracer technology, which traces each golf ball's flight path, distance and other cool metrics.

Players aim at giant targets on the field while playing virtual courses or Topgolf's new game, Block Party! A game designed for everyone , Block Party helps level the playing field since the whole outfield is scorable. (That means first-timers have an excellent shot at beating more seasoned Players!).

Players can even partake in lessons through Topgolf's Coach program, led by the venue's Director of Instruction, or play with the same clubs as the pros with the Club Upgrade option.

Snag the latest and greatest Chrome Tour golf balls available for purchase in the lobby before heading out!

It's Not Golf

Topgolf takes its "not golf" very seriously. What we mean: A full-service restaurant and bar manned by executive chefs serving up Player favorites like the injectable donut holes and cheesy macaroni bites.

A 28-foot video wall, more than 200 HDTVs, music and year-round family-friendly programming round out the Topgolf experience.

A private event space and rooftop terrace are prime spots for team outings, family gatherings, meetings or really anything Players are looking to celebrate.

What They Said

Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway: "We are excited to officially open Topgolf Greensboro! We can't wait for the community to come play around and enjoy our signature Topgolf experience."

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan: "Welcoming Topgolf to Greensboro is the ultimate 'hole in one' for our community. In addition to adding 300 jobs to the local economy, Topgolf adds to our reputation for top-notch recreation as we value quality of life."

For more info on Topgolf's Greensboro venue, visit the venue's location page. Those interested in joining the team can apply on

About Topgolf

A Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) brand, Topgolf is the ultimate instigator of play. Thanks to our 100+ outdoor Topgolf venues around the globe, industry-leading Toptracer technology, mobile games and app, we're leading the charge of modern golf wherever our Players are. We offer a variety of tech-driven games, a top-tier food and drink menu, and a vibe focused on more play for all. Topgolf brands are on a mission to enable Players to hit 50 billion golf balls between 2022 and 2025. To learn more or make plans to come play around, visit topgolf.com.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) is an unrivaled tech-enabled Modern Golf and active lifestyle company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel and entertainment, with a portfolio of global brands including Topgolf, Callaway Golf, TravisMathew, Toptracer, Odyssey, OGIO, Jack Wolfskin and World Golf Tour ("WGT"). "Modern Golf" is the dynamic and inclusive ecosystem that includes both on-course and off-course golf. Learn more at

