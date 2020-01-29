Montefiore and Albert Einstein College of Medicine Secure $5.9 Million NCI Grant to Improve Cancer Care for Minority and Underserved Communities

"The most innovative cancer treatments are evaluated in clinical trials—often years before they are broadly available in clinical practices—but minorities are underrepresented in these trials," said Joseph A. Sparano, M.D ., professor of medicine at Einstein, associate director for clinical research at the NCI-designated Albert Einstein Cancer Center, and associate chairman for clinical research, oncology at Montefiore. "Our continued funding from NCI is helping us correct this disparity. This is particularly relevant for the diverse population served by Montefiore and Einstein." Dr. Sparano is one of the principal investigators on the grant, along with Balazs Halmos, M.D, M.S ., director, the Multidisciplinary Thoracic Oncology Program at Montefiore and professor, clinical medicine at Einstein, and Bruce D. Rapkin, Ph.D ., professor of epidemiology & population health at Einstein and Montefiore.

One of Montefiore and Einstein's most notable achievements supported by NCORP funding was the landmark TAILORx clinical trial. The study, which found that 70% of women with the most common type of breast cancer could safely skip chemotherapy, immediately changed clinical guidelines for women around the world. Dr. Sparano, who also served as chair of the TAILORx study, reported comparable findings for women of African-American and Hispanic descent within the overall study population.

In addition, Haejin In, M.D., M.B.A., M.P.H., assistant professor of surgery and of epidemiology and population health at Einstein, and a cancer surgeon at Montefiore, is co-leading an effort to develop a cost-effective model to detect stomach cancer earlier, building on her prior research demonstrating most people with stomach cancer are diagnosed in hospital emergency departments when the disease is already too advanced to treat effectively.

Together, Montefiore and Einstein are one of only 14 NCORP Minority/Underserved Clinical Sites, which must have a patient population of at least 30% racial/ethnic minorities or rural residents. Approximately 80% of Montefiore and Einstein clinical trial participants are minorities – compared to 8% nationwide.

NCORP trials now also include tissue collection, so researchers can study biological mechanisms, including those that prevent treatments from being effective across different racial and ethnic groups. As Dr. Halmos explains: "Having our patients, who are predominantly minorities, participate in cutting-edge clinical trials helps researchers strengthen the scientific evidence for various cancer therapies. We expect this to not only benefit our patients but improve care at hospitals and clinics worldwide."

The goals of the Montefiore and Einstein NCORP grant are to continue recruiting patients to the clinical trial network, maintain leadership at national scientific organizations like ECOG-ACRIN that design and conduct clinical cancer research, mentor young investigators and contribute to knowledge that will address cancer health disparities.

In addition to clinical trials focused on cancer diagnosis and treatment, Dr. Rapkin is leading the charge in studying where, when and how care is delivered, otherwise known as cancer care delivery research (CCDR). Montefiore and Einstein are part of a NCORP network of more than 900 hospitals, cancer centers and oncology clinics across 39 states eligible to participate in CCDR studies.

"Cancer disparities don't exist in a vacuum," said Dr. Rapkin. "They span genetic, social, economic and cultural factors. By participating in NCORP, we have access to more information about what might be preventing people from getting the best care possible and a real opportunity to improve cancer prevention, treatment and survivorship care for all."

Albert Einstein Cancer Center, a leader in basic and clinical cancer research and population-based studies, has been an NCI-designated center for almost 50 years.

About Montefiore Health System

Montefiore Health System is one of New York's premier academic health systems and is a recognized leader in providing exceptional quality and personalized, accountable care to approximately three million people in communities across the Bronx, Westchester and the Hudson Valley. It is comprised of 11 hospitals, including the Children's Hospital at Montefiore, Burke Rehabilitation Hospital and more than 200 outpatient ambulatory care sites. The advanced clinical and translational research at its medical school, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, directly informs patient care and improves outcomes. From the Montefiore-Einstein Centers of Excellence in cancer, cardiology and vascular care, pediatrics, and transplantation, to its preeminent school-based health program, Montefiore is a fully integrated healthcare delivery system providing coordinated, comprehensive care to patients and their families. For more information please visit www.montefiore.org. Follow us on Twitter and view us on Facebook and YouTube.

About Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Albert Einstein College of Medicine is one of the nation's premier centers for research, medical education and clinical investigation. During the 2019-20 academic year, Einstein is home to 724 M.D. students, 158 Ph.D. students, 106 students in the combined M.D./Ph.D. program, and 265 postdoctoral research fellows. The College of Medicine has more than 1,800 full-time faculty members located on the main campus and at its clinical affiliates. In 2019, Einstein received more than $178 million in awards from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). This includes the funding of major research centers at Einstein in aging, intellectual development disorders, diabetes, cancer, clinical and translational research, liver disease, and AIDS. Other areas where the College of Medicine is concentrating its efforts include developmental brain research, neuroscience, cardiac disease, and initiatives to reduce and eliminate ethnic and racial health disparities. Its partnership with Montefiore, the University Hospital and academic medical center for Einstein, advances clinical and translational research to accelerate the pace at which new discoveries become the treatments and therapies that benefit patients. Einstein runs one of the largest residency and fellowship training programs in the medical and dental professions in the United States through Montefiore and an affiliation network involving hospitals and medical centers in the Bronx, Brooklyn and on Long Island. For more information, please visit www.einstein.yu.edu, read our blog, follow us on Twitter, like us on Facebook , and view us on YouTube.

SOURCE Montefiore

