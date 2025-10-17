Montefiore Einstein and Dandelion Partner to Accelerate AI-Driven Drug Development and New Clinical Care Solutions

BRONX, N.Y., Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Montefiore Einstein and Dandelion Health, Inc. ("Dandelion") have announced a strategic partnership to advance their ability to foster clinical care and drug development.

Montefiore Einstein is the newest health system to join Dandelion's national consortium, which provides secure and ethical access to patient data – including imaging, waveforms, clinical notes, and structured records – empowering life sciences companies and AI developers to build, validate, and deploy next-generation solutions.

Dandelion's platform, built by healthcare leaders and researchers, will wrap around and enhance Montefiore Einstein's ability to uncover novel insights into disease mechanisms and streamline barriers in early clinical research. The platform's insights from de-identified clinical notes, social determinants of health metrics, and images, will create comprehensive views of patient care and enable testing of new models in order to enhance clinical practices within its population.

"Montefiore is a trusted steward of our community's health," said Colleen M. Blye, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Business Officer, Montefiore Einstein. "We're proud to work together with Dandelion to ensure that clinical data powers responsible AI results that can benefit patients in the Bronx, Westchester and beyond." The Dandelion Platform goes beyond traditional data aggregation – it is an end-to-end system that supports product development, validation, and deployment by life sciences companies and AI developers.

"Dandelion's north star is to unlock the transformative potential of AI in healthcare – not just by enabling innovation, but by accelerating the adoption of validated, equitable, and trustworthy solutions in real clinical settings," said Elliott Green, Dandelion Co-Founder and CEO. "We're building the infrastructure to make that possible: harmonized, high-fidelity data, real-world context, and direct connections to both health systems and life sciences innovators."

Montefiore Einstein joins the Dandelion Consortium, a select group of community-based hospital systems across the United States, which includes Sharp HealthCare, Texas Health Resources, and Sanford Health. This consortium will continue to expand a national data backbone that captures different patients across multiple settings across the country.

As a leader in both academic medicine and community care, Montefiore Einstein brings clinical depth, a diverse population, and a strong commitment to advancing health outcomes through responsible technology. With 10 hospitals and more than 200 outpatient sites, Montefiore cares for more than 5 million patients across the Bronx, Westchester, Hudson Valley and beyond, each year.

Dandelion ensures all data made available through the platform is rigorously de-identified and managed according to best-in-class privacy, security, and ethical standards.

About Montefiore Health System

Montefiore Health System is one of New York's premier academic health systems. It is a recognized leader in providing exceptional quality and personalized, accountable care to approximately three million people in communities across the Bronx, Westchester, and the Hudson Valley. It comprises ten hospitals, including the Children's Hospital at Montefiore, Burke Rehabilitation Hospital, and over two hundred outpatient ambulatory care sites. The advanced clinical and translational research at its medical school, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, directly informs patient care and improves outcomes. From the Montefiore-Einstein Centers of Excellence in cancer, cardiology and vascular care, pediatrics, and transplantation, to its preeminent school-based health program, Montefiore is a fully integrated healthcare delivery system providing coordinated, comprehensive care to patients and their families. For more information, please visit www.montefioreeinstein.org. Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn , or view us on Facebook and YouTube .

About Dandelion

Dandelion is the clinical data and AI infrastructure platform that bridges health systems and life sciences to accelerate drug development, validate AI, and improve patient care. By curating and harmonizing multimodal data across diverse populations – and connecting it to the tools and workflows that drive decision-making – Dandelion empowers life sciences companies and AI developers to build the future of precision medicine. Founded by leaders in health tech, hospital systems, and academia, Dandelion is the trusted partner to connect forward-thinking health systems with innovators across the healthcare ecosystem. Learn more at www.dandelionhealth.ai.

