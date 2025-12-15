Montefiore Einstein and Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard Unveil Modernized Family Health & Wellness Center at Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital

First Project Under the $41M New York State Capital Grant to Support the Transformation of Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital Brings More Primary and Specialty Care to the Community

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard and Montefiore Einstein today unveiled the newly renovated Family Health & Wellness Center at Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital. Today's ribbon cutting marks the completion of the first project phase of the Master Plan for the hospital, backed by a $41 Million New York State Capital Transformation Program Investment.

Exterior of the Family Health & Wellness Center at Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital Ribbon cutting for the newly modernized Family Health & Wellness Center at Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital

Montefiore's modernized primary and specialty care facility will re-open its doors to patients on Monday, December 22 and will feature Montefiore Einstein's first-class services ranging from cardiology, gynecology, and infectious disease to neurology, with new services like ear, nose and throat medicine. Additional specialty care services will be added soon, in accordance with demand as identified by the Community Health Needs Assessment recently conducted for Mount Vernon.

"This unveiling showcases commitment turned into action," said Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard. "Together with the leadership of Montefiore Einstein, we listened to the needs of our community, and we acted, with the tremendous support of the State and our elected officials. As we introduce this modernized Family Health & Wellness Center at Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital, we turn the page from a chapter of hope and planning to a reality that the residents of Mount Vernon will most certainly benefit from for years to come."

The 8,200 square feet facility is outfitted with brand new equipment, ergonomically designed exam rooms and workstations, a new electronic medical record system and mobile patient monitoring devices designed to improve the flow and delivery of care.

"Today marks a new beginning for Montefiore Einstein in Mount Vernon," said Regginald Jordan, Vice President for Clinical Services & Executive Director, Montefiore Wakefield Hospital and Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital. "In partnership with Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard, with the funding support from the State, and the input of elected and local leaders, we are improving patient access to care and developing new services that meet the changing healthcare needs of our community. We could not be prouder to welcome back our patients and their families, and have this be the start of the most enhanced care experiences right here in Mount Vernon."

In recent years, the Family Health & Wellness Center at Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital had less than 10,000 patient encounters annually. Montefiore leadership anticipates more than doubling that number through the addition of new services and the introduction of its patient engagement center, designed to get patients seen and treated by the right care specialists faster than ever before.

Looking ahead, the additional project phases of the transformation plan for Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital, which includes the redesign and upgrade of its Emergency Department and expanded operating rooms outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment, is anticipated to be complete in the second half of 2027.

"Having helped secure funding for Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital's revitalization is something I am so very proud of," said New York State Senator Jamaal T. Bailey. "By listening to our community and partnering together, today is a magnificent step forward in how we can tackle healthcare disparities and improve the overall well-being of every person who lives here. Even better, this is just the start of what this investment will bring."

"Representing this community for approximately 40 years now, I'm humbled to stand in front of this newly modernized healthcare center and know that today marks a significant milestone in ensuring that together, we are making this community better, brighter and healthier," said Assemblyman J. Gary Pretlow. "Being here with my incredible colleagues and friends like Senator Bailey and Mayor Patterson-Howard, we are here to be of-service and ensure every member of Mount Vernon has access to the to the best and more comprehensive healthcare out there. Thank you, Montefiore Einstein for taking incredible care of our community – we look forward to cutting more ribbons in the near future."

