Montefiore Health System and Amazon One Medical Accelerate Access to Coordinated Primary and Specialty Care In Westchester

New Co-Located Office at Montefiore Einstein Advanced Care in Westchester Represents Amazon One Medical's First Brick-and-Mortar Location in a New York Specialty Care Site

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Montefiore Health System and Amazon One Medical today announced that Montefiore Einstein Advanced Care (MEAC) in Westchester, one of Montefiore's largest outpatient facilities, will now feature a One Medical primary care office. The hybrid virtual and in-person primary care organization offers same and next-day primary care appointment availability for local residents, and reflects an increasingly expanded partnership with Montefiore, ensuring greater access to seamless, coordinated primary and specialty care.

The new One Medical primary care office will offer Westchester residents comprehensive healthcare services, including preventive screenings, chronic condition management, and care for immediate concerns. With on-site lab services, a calm and inviting environment, and same and next-day appointment availability, the office is designed to enhance the patient experience at every touchpoint. The new office includes four exam rooms staffed by two primary care providers who will provide care for both pediatric and adult patients. It is on the third floor of MEAC Westchester at 555 Taxter Road, 302, Elmsford, NY 10523, which is 186,000 square feet. In 2025, physician teams at this location had approximately 91,000 patient visits for specialties ranging from allergy to cardiology to neurology and neurosurgery to psychiatric care to radiology to dermatology, gastroenterology and just about everything in between.

A hallmark of MEAC Westchester is its research-driven care centers featuring doctors across disciplines conducting joint and same-day appointments, ensuring patients receive comprehensive yet expeditious care. Centers like Montefiore's nationally ranked Asthma, Allergy, and Sinus Center, Comprehensive Brain Center and Comprehensive Weight Management program, bring highly specialized teams under singular clinics to ensure people with complex care needs get personalized treatment plans.

Finding New Ways to Care

"Having Amazon One Medical's first co-located brick-and-mortar location at MEAC Westchester ensures that the very best in academic medicine takes place not just where, and how people need care – but importantly how they WANT care," said Peter P. Semczuk, DDS, MPH, Regional Senior Vice President for New York City and Executive Director, Moses Campus & Faculty Practice Group, Montefiore Einstein. "This is another step toward reimagining how we can make care better and more convenient for the communities we serve."

The One Medical location at MEAC opened this month with plans to establish a new location in coordination with Montefiore in Westchester later this year. The momentum of this partnership builds off last year's announcement that Amazon One Medical selected Montefiore as their integrated partner in Manhattan, the Bronx and the Hudson Valley. Montefiore currently provides broadened access to coordinated specialty care at 15 locations in Manhattan and the existing Amazon One Medical location in Westchester County.

"Our new primary care office, co-located within a specialty care facility will make it easier for more people throughout the region to access coordinated care, ensuring the full range of their medical needs are met in one location," said Lindsay Sher, M.D., National Medical Director of Health System Partnerships, Amazon One Medical. "Our human-centered care model is designed to meet people where they are—making it convenient and simple to stay engaged in their care. When we put people at the center and remove the friction from the experience, they're more empowered and ultimately see better health outcomes across their journey."

About Montefiore Health System

Montefiore Health System is one of New York's premier academic health systems. It is a recognized leader in providing exceptional quality and personalized, accountable care to approximately three million people in communities across the Bronx, Westchester, and the Hudson Valley. It comprises ten hospitals, including the Children's Hospital at Montefiore, Burke Rehabilitation Hospital, and over two hundred outpatient ambulatory care sites. The advanced clinical and translational research at its medical school, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, directly informs patient care and improves outcomes. From the Montefiore Einstein Centers of Excellence in cancer, cardiology and vascular care, pediatrics, and transplantation, to its preeminent school-based health program, Montefiore is a fully integrated healthcare delivery system providing coordinated, comprehensive care to patients and their families. For more information, please visit www.montefioreeinstein.org. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn, or view us on Facebook and YouTube.

About Amazon One Medical

Amazon One Medical is a membership-based and technology-powered primary care organization with seamless digital health and inviting in-office care, convenient to where people work, shop, live, and click. Our vision is to delight millions of members with better health and better care while reducing costs.

Headquartered in San Francisco, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. is the administrative and management services company for the affiliated One Medical physician-owned professional corporations that deliver medical services in-office and virtually. 1Life and the One Medical entities do business under the "One Medical" brand. 1Life is a subsidiary of Amazon and Amazon One Medical is a key part of Amazon's mission to make it easier for customers to get and stay healthy.

SOURCE Montefiore Health System