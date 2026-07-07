FORMERLY CONJOINED TWIN JOSIE HULL SELECTS CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL AT MONTEFIORE EINSTEIN AS ONCE UPON A ROOM'S 50th HOSPITAL PARTNER

Non-Profit Launched by Josie, Who Turns 25 This Month, Partners with Hospitals to Create Personalized Healing Environments for Children & Adolescents

BRONX, N.Y., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Once Upon a Room, a non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of hospitalized children, founded by formerly conjoined twin Josie Hull, has selected the Children's Hospital at Montefiore Einstein (CHAM) as its 50th hospital partner. The new partnership was officially recognized on July 2, while Josie and co-founders mom Jenny and best friend Siena, helped to transform young patients' rooms at CHAM.

Four year old Amely's Once Upon A Room makeover at the Children's Hospital at Montefiore Einstein

CHAM is a leading pediatric hospital located in the Bronx, New York, recognized for successfully separating two sets of conjoined twins, Carl and Clarence Aguirre in 2004, and Jadon and Anias McDonald in 2016. Josie and her sister Teresa were separated at the head at UCLA Medical Center in 2002 during a 23-hour surgery. Josie and Teresa spent much of their lives undergoing medical care, during which time Josie's mom recognized the healing power of adding comforting touches to Josie's room during her hospital stays. In 2014, they launched Once Upon a Room, which to date has transformed 30,000 hospital rooms for children across the country.

"Our aim was to share a simple act of kindness with children going through a challenging time," said founder Josie, who will turn 25 years old later this month. "And now, our organization has grown into a nationwide movement, bringing warmth, hope, and love to hospitalized children, one room at a time. We are delighted to reach the milestone of our 50th hospital partner and couldn't be happier to work with the wonderful team at CHAM."

Becoming a CHAMily

Medical teams at CHAM provide inpatient care for more than 7,000 children each year. Receiving sophisticated therapies for health challenges such as cancer, heart failure, and severe respiratory conditions, some children may be in the hospital for weeks or months. The CHAM Child Life Department consists of Child Life Specialists who recognize the unique emotional and developmental needs of children and help them to cope with the hospital environment and the sometimes-stressful procedures they go through. An instrumental part of the "CHAMily," Child Life Specialists use a variety of tools and techniques to educate young patients about their illnesses and treatments, while also creating joyful experiences, like the annual CHAM prom, to help brighten their stays.

"Being away from their homes and their families is often difficult for young children, and this is on top of being sick and needing treatment," said Hilary Woodward, MS, CCLS, Director of Patient and Family Programs, The Children's Hospital at Montefiore Einstein. "Partnering with Once Upon a Room offers us a meaningful new way to bring comfort and happiness to our patients while our clinical teams provide advanced therapies that aim to get our patients healthy and home as soon as possible."

The CHAM Child Life team identifies patients who could benefit from the room transformation, then the patient or family completes a questionnaire about their likes, hobbies and interests. Based on each child's likes and special needs, the Once Upon a Room team customizes and decorates their hospital room with items they can enjoy while they are at CHAM and take home with them as they continue their recovery.

For more information about Once Upon a Room visit https://www.onceuponaroom.org/

About Montefiore Health System

Montefiore Health System is one of New York's premier academic health systems. It is a recognized leader in providing exceptional quality and personalized, accountable care to approximately three million people in communities across the Bronx, Westchester, and the Hudson Valley. It comprises ten hospitals, including the Children's Hospital at Montefiore, Burke Rehabilitation Hospital, and over two hundred outpatient ambulatory care sites. The advanced clinical and translational research at its medical school, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, directly informs patient care and improves outcomes. From the Montefiore-Einstein Centers of Excellence in cancer, cardiology and vascular care, pediatrics, and transplantation, to its preeminent school-based health program, Montefiore is a fully integrated healthcare delivery system providing coordinated, comprehensive care to patients and their families. For more information, please visit www.montefiore.org. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram , and LinkedIn, or view us on Facebook and YouTube

SOURCE Montefiore Health System