Montefiore Is One Of The Nation's Best--Again

BRONX, N.Y., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Montefiore ranks as one of the nation's best—again—in the U.S. News & World Report's rankings for 2019-2020, placing in the top 1% of hospitals for complex specialty care in cancer, cardiology & heart surgery, neurology & neurosurgery, urology, nephrology, diabetes & endocrinology, gastroenterology & GI surgery, geriatrics and gynecology.

Additionally, Montefiore's complex specialty care in orthopedics was recognized as High Performing, placing it among the top providers in the country. Montefiore also achieved High Performing designations for congestive heart failure, colon cancer surgery, COPD and knee replacement surgery.

"Montefiore's record of achievement is characterized by breakthroughs in the treatment of complex conditions, and we continue to rank as one of America's Best Hospitals as we increase the number of patients served and expand our geographic footprint. Montefiore and our Albert Einstein College of Medicine embrace the principle of doing more for every patient in every community we serve," says Steven M. Safyer, MD, President and CEO, Montefiore Medicine.

"Discovering new lifesaving treatments, deploying the latest technologies and delivering highly specialized and coordinated, compassionate care keep Montefiore in the top tier of the nation's hospitals," says Philip O. Ozuah, MD, PhD, President, Montefiore Health System.

The U.S. News & World Report annual survey looks at hospitals across the country to provide valuable information for healthcare consumers seeking the best care for both complex medical conditions and routine procedures/conditions.

