Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital Unveils the First and Largest Phase of its Renovated Emergency Department

The Project is Backed by a Portion of a $41 Million New York State Capital Investment Grant for the Transformation of Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Montefiore and Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard have unveiled the first and largest phase of Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital's newly expanded and renovated emergency department. Thanks to a portion of the $41 million capital investment from New York State for transformation at Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital to establish a new benchmark for accessible care, Phase 1 of the Emergency Department renovations brings 11 new patient beds, two triage rooms and an isolation room, so people can be cared for more efficiently and appropriately based on the severity of their conditions. The care areas are complemented by a security vestibule, waiting area and a dedicated lounge, locker room, and administrative offices for staff.

Montefiore Mount Vernon Exterior Photo

"Together, we're demonstrating how as a community we are ensuring the residents of Mount Vernon receive nothing less than the best care, delivered by the top doctors and staff, in the most modern of facilities," said Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard. "This emergency department reflects our successful advocacy for our community and embodies how we're fostering a healthier future-state for our friends, neighbors and families."

Additional phases of the Emergency Department are anticipated to be completed during the second half of 2027. All in, the renovations will nearly triple the size of the Emergency Department and double capacity allowing for an estimated 40,000-50,000 visits annually.

The newly renovated emergency department comes on the heels of the upgraded Family Health & Wellness Center at Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital which was also made possible by the $41 million NYS Capital grant. The modernized primary and specialty care facility features Montefiore Einstein's first-class services ranging from cardiology, gynecology, urogynecology, and infectious disease to neurology, to ear, nose and throat medicine.

"Primary and specialty care serves as the gateway to health, while the emergency department functions as the front door to our hospital," said Regginald Jordan, Vice President for Clinical Services & Executive Director, Montefiore Wakefield Hospital and Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital. "By having the initial phases of the transformation plan complete, we're meeting the evolving needs of the Mount Vernon community and exponentially increasing access to care."

Looking ahead, in addition to the continued emergency department renovations, Montefiore Mount Vernon is proceeding with construction on its operating rooms, including upgraded surgical suites with the latest, state-of-the-art equipment which will provide more surgical options closer to the homes of Montefiore Mount Vernon residents. The full project is anticipated to be completed in 2027.

About Montefiore Health System

Montefiore Health System is one of New York's premier academic health systems and is a recognized leader in providing exceptional quality and personalized, accountable care to approximately three million people in communities across the Bronx, Westchester, and the Hudson Valley. It is comprised of 10 hospitals, including the Children's Hospital at Montefiore, Burke Rehabilitation Hospital and more than 200 outpatient ambulatory care sites. The advanced clinical and translational research at its medical school, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, directly informs patient care and improves outcomes. From the Montefiore-Einstein Centers of Excellence in cancer, cardiology and vascular care, pediatrics, and transplantation, to its preeminent school-based health program, Montefiore is a fully integrated healthcare delivery system providing coordinated, comprehensive care to patients and their families. For more information, please visit www.montefioreeinstein.org. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and LinkedIn, or view us on Facebook and YouTube.

SOURCE Montefiore Health System