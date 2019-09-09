Montefiore Offers New Services And Expertise To Children With Cancer

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Division of Hematology, Oncology and Marrow and Blood Cell Transplantation at the Children's Hospital at Montefiore (CHAM), has undergone significant growth under the leadership of Dr. David Loeb. Enhancing services, launching novel programs and hiring new clinicians with unique expertise, the division now offers advanced treatment options for children with cancer and blood disorders.

The division is already well known for providing compassionate and personalized care to children with brain tumors, leukemia, bone cancer and sickle cell disease. The following stepped-up clinical services will enhance that care:

A Hemostasis and Thrombosis Program – providing comprehensive care to patients with hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders from childhood through adulthood.

A Cancer Predisposition Program – for families with genetic risks for cancer. A multidisciplinary team, including genetic counselors, clinical geneticists, and pediatric oncologists provide regular screening, support, counseling, and early intervention for patients and families.

A Vascular Malformations Program – offering children with benign masses on the skin or in the GI tract a team approach to treatment. These lesions don't often respond to medical treatment, so the new program at CHAM brings together a variety of experts, including interventional radiologists, to create a comprehensive care plan for each individual patient.

"Children with cancer and complex blood disorders should receive the most sophisticated treatment options and access to services that can ease the burden that comes along with a life-threatening illness," said Dr. Loeb, chief, Division of Hematology, Oncology and Marrow and Blood Cell Transplantation. "When children with cancer come to CHAM they can feel confident they are getting cutting edge care, the most effective treatments and support services that embrace the whole family."

Childhood cancers can have a lasting impact on patients and their families. At CHAM, a wide variety of healthcare professionals support families through this difficult time, including child life specialists who are dedicated to helping children and families cope with the challenges of hospitalization and illness. Creative arts therapists, social workers, psychologists and teachers also provide essential therapies and support.

The Quality in Life Team, or QUILT, is also unique to CHAM. Pediatric palliative care experts are trained to help families navigate complex medical decisions and offer support as they face the uncertainty of life-threatening and fatal illnesses. The team also offers comprehensive pain support addressing the social, emotional, spiritual and physical needs of each child and family.

Dr. Loeb is a leading pediatric oncologist and NIH-funded researcher. Since coming to CHAM he has strengthened the division's research efforts, from laboratory science examining immunotherapies for brain tumors, to clinical studies for young patients with bone cancer. There are currently 30 active clinical trials for children with cancer at CHAM.

"Our team of physician-scientists is invested in the whole spectrum of pediatric cancer research," said Dr. Loeb, who is also Professor of Pediatrics and Developmental and Molecular Biology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine. "Our goal is to better understand how cancer develops, create more effective therapies and preserve quality of life for our patients while we discover cures."

For more information about the Childhood Cancer program at CHAM, visit: https://www.cham.org/specialties-and-programs/hematology-oncology/our-expertise

About Montefiore Health System

Montefiore Health System is one of New York's premier academic health systems and is a recognized leader in providing exceptional quality and personalized, accountable care to approximately three million people in communities across the Bronx, Westchester and the Hudson Valley. It is comprised of 10 hospitals, including the Children's Hospital at Montefiore, Burke Rehabilitation Hospital and close to 200 outpatient care sites. The advanced clinical and translational research at its medical school, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, directly informs patient care and improves outcomes. From the Montefiore-Einstein Centers of Excellence in cancer, cardiology and vascular care, pediatrics, and transplantation, to its preeminent school-based health program, Montefiore is a fully integrated healthcare delivery system providing coordinated, comprehensive care to patients and their families. For more information please visit www.montefiore.org. Follow us on Twitter and view us on Facebook and YouTube.

