Monteloeder Launches MINDREVIVE™ Botanical Compound to Support Memory and Cognition

MADRID , Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monteloeder, S.L., a subsidiary of SUANNUTRA, announces the launch of MINDREVIVE™, a botanical compound specifically designed to improve short-term memory and cognitive performance in adults. The proprietary blend will debut at SupplySide West, at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, October 30-31, 2024, booth #3331.

MINDREVIVE™ combines traditional botanical wisdom with scientific research. This natural compound features two key nootropic ingredients: Sage extract (Salvia officinalis) standardized to rosmarinic acid and Japanese pagoda tree (Sophora japonica) extract standardized rutin, a bioactive compound composed of the flavonol quercetin and the disaccharide rutinose. Recent studies[1] have highlighted the cognitive-enhancing properties of these botanical extracts, suggesting significant benefits for memory retention and overall mental sharpness.

"We conducted extensive research to identify nootropic ingredients that have demonstrated mental health benefits in clinical studies," explains Jonathan Jones, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer for Monteloeder. "Our goal was to create a natural solution to support cognitive function that is also safe and effective for everyday use." MINDREVIVE™ has laudable organoleptic properties that can be formulated into any dietary supplement format. The optimal dosage based on research is just 400mg/day.

Beyond its widespread appreciation as a flavorful herb in culinary dishes, sage is also hailed as a highly nutritious botanical that is loaded with antioxidants. Studies in animal and cell models demonstrated the anti-cholinesterase activity of sage in a model of Alzheimer´s disease, helping nerve cells communicate better. The rich content of rutin in Sophora Japonica is known to protect neurons from free radical damage.

The formulation of MINDREVIVE™ involved screening various botanicals in neural cell cultures to assess their antioxidant, anti-inflammatory properties, and ability to enhance trophic factors like BDNF, crucial for neuronal signalling and survival. The process identified the extracts and combinations that could deliver the most effective results.

The product combines two complementary approaches to cognitive health: rutin, a powerful antioxidant, helps reduce age-related neuronal degeneration, while active compounds in sage extract inhibit cholinesterase activity and offer neuroprotective benefits.

The nootropic market has seen substantial growth in recent years and is expected to double from US$2.2 billion in 2023 to nearly US$4.2 billion by 2033. Global nootropic supplement sales are predicted to expand at 9.0% CAGR during the same period, driven by a rising awareness of mental health issues and an increasing demand for cognitive enhancement among consumers[2].

"Consumers are actively seeking ways to improve their mental performance, citing reasons such as work-related stress, increased cognitive demands, and a desire to maintain mental sharpness as they age," notes Maria Ángeles-Gutiérrez, Marketing Director for SUANNUTRA.

As the stigma around mental health continues to diminish, more individuals are turning to nootropics and natural supplements to support their mental well-being. In addition, the recent COVID-19 pandemic heightened awareness around mental health, leading to increased consumer interest in holistic solutions that promote cognitive resilience. "Consumers want natural alternatives that not only enhance cognitive performance but also support overall mental health," says Gutiérrez. "MINDREVIVE™ taps into current trends in the nootropic space but also aligns with consumer demands for products that promote holistic well-being."

Psychology Today named sage extract as one of five science-backed nootropics for stress reduction, based on 527 studies. According to a consumer survey conducted by the Nutrition Business Journal (NBJ), nootropics—a.k.a. "brain boosters" or "memory enhancers"—have become increasingly popular in recent years, especially among older adults. Harvard Medical School reports that about 25% of adults above age 50 take a supplement that promises to enhance memory and sharpen focus.

According to the same NBJ survey brain health was the second-highest ranked condition consumers would like mood and mental health supplements to address, following sleep. But older adults aren't the only ones who are concerned: More than a third of Gen-Zers report frequently having difficulty concentrating, making decisions, or experiencing memory problems, a significantly higher percentage than other generations and cause for some alarm.

Join Monteloeder at SupplySide West to discover how MINDREVIVE™ can enhance cognitive performance and support mental clarity. At the show, Monteloeder also will highlight Metabolaid®, a botanical blend for weight management supported by 10 preclinical and clinical studies.

About Monteloeder, S.L.

Monteloeder contributes cutting-edge innovation and scientific rigor to the development of botanical health ingredients, featuring proprietary patented products supported by clinical studies. The company's portfolio has garnered international accolades in wellness, women health, and beauty from within. Monteloeder is a subsidiary of SUANNUTRA, which boasts a rich heritage of more than 125 years of combined experience in the European, US, and Asian nutraceutical sector.

