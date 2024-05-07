Membership in the Spanish innovation hub moves lemon verbena into a new phase of research, innovation and green initiatives

MADRID, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutraceuticals leader Monteloeder, S.L., a subsidiary of SUANNUTRA, is participating in La Vera Campo Arañuelo Hub, a visionary project that will bring cultivation and production of its flagship botanical lemon verbena (Aloysia citrodora) to Cáceres, Spain. There, it will serve as a keystone ingredient for research and agricultural innovation and will replace tobacco plants. Monteloeder will highlight lemon verbena as a core constituent of its bioactive ingredient portfolio at Vitafoods Europe in Geneva, 14-16 May.

Monteloeder’s Award-Winning Lemon Verbena Enters into a Quest of Discovery at Hub De La Vera

Lemon verbena is an aromatic plant native to South America. Its pleasant lemon fragrance has made it a perfect candidate for culinary applications and home remedies. Its traditional use dates back to the ancient Inca culture. Healers in the Andes valued its role as a digestive aid and antispasmodic remedy for bronchitis. Scientific probes have revealed its rich profile of bioactive compounds, including flavonoids, essential oils, triterpenes, plus vitamins and minerals.

"Lemon verbena is naturally graced with a versatile spectrum of beneficial traits," explains Maria Ángeles Gutiérrez Marketing Director of SUANNUTRA. "It possesses natural relaxing, digestive, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and immune-support properties. This is the reason we've positioned it at the centre of our portfolio of botanical solutions, each tailored to address different health categories. Verbena fulfils a very specific and meaningful role in each one."

From a tobacco field to an herbal garden

Monteloeder is one of seven companies taking part in the La Vera Campo Arañuelo Hub agronomical research campaign. It has been allocated a space for growing lemon verbena in the hub's 1.6 hectares (4 acres) of land nestled in the countryside of Cáceres. The space was transformed from tobacco fields into land devoted to cultivating herbals for the nutraceutical industry. The lemon verbena will grow alongside 14 other botanical crops, including sage, hops, and lemon balm.

"This project is designed to both revitalize this strip of Spanish countryside and to foster the transition from cultivating tobacco to more functional medicinal plants," enthuses Fran Cremades, Technical & Operations Director of Monteloeder. "It also will boost the surrounding communities by driving economic and rural development. We will work closely with the local farmers and share our specialized methods for sustainably cultivating organic verbena."

The hub was created to serve as the integrative grounds for agro-botanical companies to join forces in advancing scientific research into the functional and medical properties of botanicals. Under this program, Monteloeder will explore new agricultural techniques, such as precision agriculture, to optimize cultivation practices. It will deepen its understanding of the agronomical and environmental conditions most conducive to maximizing yields, assessing factors such as humidity, pH, soil quality, irrigation levels. Under this project, Monteloeder also will identify the parameters impacting leaf active content to develop strategies for ensuring maximum potency of its lemon verbena extracts.

20 years strong

"We have garnered more than twenty years of experience in nurturing lemon verbena to tease out its myriad benefits for personal well-being and determine the optimal methods for extracting its goodness and crafting novel applications," informs Cremades. "Lemon verbena is a central ingredient in most of our branded, science-backed nutrients. Its bright, citrusy notes also elevate the sensory experience of the supplements, making them more enjoyable to consume. This project will solidify our position as a leading force in bringing the best of this extolled botanical to our customers, and in the most sustainable way."

The initiative extends to adopting environmentally responsible practices, including foregoing fertilizers and pesticides, optimizing water usage, and enhancing soil health through carbon and mineral content recovery.

Monteloeder began to take an active interest in lemon verbena in the early 2000's during a research collaboration with a Spanish University. Upon discovering the extraordinary potential of this plant, the company dedicated itself to thoroughly investigating its unique assets more closely. For the past two decades, the company has predominantly relied on sourcing its verbena raw material from small farmers in South America while supporting their local economies through sustainable agricultural practices. Thanks to its participation in the La Vera Campo Arañuelo Hub initiative last year, Monteloeder will establish a new cultivation source for the plant in Spain, bringing production closer to home.

The versatility of lemon verbena

Lemon verbena coexists synergistically with various other botanicals in several of Monteloeder's clinically studied branded products spanning joint health (MovePLX®), sleep and relaxation (RelaxPLX®), healthy metabolism (Metabolaid®), and beauty from within (Zeropollution®).

Monteloeder applies a proprietary method of hydroalcoholic extraction of selected Lemon Verbena leaves, which guarantees a rich and pure concentration of active compounds. Microfiltration further concentrates the active compounds, followed by low temperature drying to preserve them.

Monteloeder were recently designated as patrons of lemon verbena at the American Botanical Council 's Adopt an Herb program, making them the leading authority on supplying the most current information on the botanical via the HerbMedPro platform.

"Our goal is to keep unlocking new attributes of lemon verbena. For example, we will explore its capabilities as prebiotic, its contribution to glucose management, promotion of scalp health, mitigation of fatty liver, and more," concludes Mª Ángeles Gutiérrez.

