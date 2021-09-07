Monterey Financial Services Acquires Continental Central Credit, Solidifying Their Position as a Leader in Debt Recovery Solutions

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Monterey Financial Services and Continental Central Credit are both distinguished companies that have been servicing clients for decades in the delinquent debt recovery space. For over thirty years, Monterey has provided receivable purchasing, servicing, and delinquent debt recovery solutions, providing superior options for businesses wanting to create and maximize their alternative financing options. While all three of these divisions are equally critical to the overall success of the business, Monterey's delinquent collection agency is considered the backbone that facilitates the success of the other two services. "We built a reputation early on in our history as the agency that could recover some of the most challenging portfolios in the industry. Since then, we've continued to hone our techniques, while focusing on improvement, technology advancement, and compliance", says Chris Ratigan, Sales & Marketing Manager of Monterey Financial Services. "Our ability to produce such strong results in the agency makes us far more competitive when it comes to receivable purchasing, or being a servicing arm that our clients can rely on." With the acquisition of Continental Central Credit, Monterey will broaden its customer base and give the former Continental clients the gold star level of service and integrity they are used to with the added value of Monterery's advanced technological practices.

"Continental Central Credit's history and experience, along with their focus on client relationships and customer service, are a lot of what drove our interest," says Shaun Lucas, President & CEO of Monterey Financial Services. "Additionally, it was clear to us very early on, that Continental values their employees, and has created an environment where people enjoy their work, feel valued, and are loyal to the company long term. That's the culture we've always cultivated at Monterey and has been a major attribute for our success. We are thrilled to be bringing on every employee currently working at Continental to add to Monterey's Operations, Support, and Sales departments, and to help ensure we continue to deliver the same experience that all Continental clients have come to rely on. With this acquisition, our culture, our people, and our technological capabilities will improve on and accelerate recovery and compliance components for Continental Central Credit's client base."

Monterey Financial has proven results in maximizing the performance of all clients' portfolios, processing account information quickly, and mitigating potential complaints. This acquisition is projected to improve the recovery rate of current and future placements for Continental Central Credit clients. Continental Central Credit is confident in Monterey Financial Services, with both companies sharing the same standards for customer service, and Monterey also adds a significant layer of technical capabilities. The Acquisition of Continental Central Credit is effective September 1, 2021.

Monterey Financial Services is a trusted leader for loan servicing and delinquent debt recovery, financing, and more with thirty years of service. Contact Monterey for inquiries here or call 1-800-456-2225.

About Monterey Financial Services

Monterey's mission statement: To empower every business with the ability to optimize their sales growth and cash recovery. Monterey Financial Services has forged a reputation for unparalleled customer service, developing tailor-made capital solutions for businesses selling products and services to consumers. Solutions are built to fit clients' requirements, whether they bundle Monterey services together or use what appeals to their specific needs. With services such as consumer finance, rent-to-own financing, loan servicing, custodial services, and delinquent debt collections, clients have the opportunity to profit from consumer receivables of all credit classifications and all stages of the receivables life cycle. With industry-leading results, Monterey remains committed to combining the best technology with its talented staff to achieve a primary objective for its clients to optimize portfolio performance. For further information, please visit the company's website at www.montereyfinancial.com.

