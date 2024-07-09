Monterey Motorsports Festival Announces Globe of Death Squad Performance

Join Us for a Death-Defying Show at the Monterey Fairgrounds & Event Center!

MONTEREY, Calif., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for the adrenaline-pumping spectacle of a lifetime! The Monterey Motorsports Festival is excited to announce the jaw-dropping Globe of Death Squad will be performing at this year's festival. Join us on August 17th, 2024, at the Monterey Fairgrounds & Event Center from 2pm to 11pm for a thrilling experience leaving you on the edge of your seat.

Event Highlights:

Date: August 17th, 2024

Time: 2pm - 11pm

Performance Times: 3:00 PM, 5:00 PM, 7:30 PM, and 9:00 PM

Location: Monterey Fairgrounds & Event Center, 2004 Fairground Road, Monterey, CA. Performances in the Monterey Motorsports Festival Arena The Globe of Death Squad, renowned for their daring motorcycle stunts inside a spherical steel cage, has been captivating audiences worldwide. Riding the Globe of Death since the age of 13, these fearless performers have mastered the art of high-speed, heart-stopping maneuvers, showcasing incredible skill, precision, and bravery. Their performances include synchronized riding, vertical loops, and gravity-defying stunts that demonstrate the ultimate in motorcycle control and athleticism.

Why You Should Attend:

Unmatched Thrills: Witness the intense, pulse-pounding action as riders navigate the globe at breakneck speeds, performing stunts that defy gravity and common sense.

Family-Friendly Fun: The show promises to entertain audiences of all ages, making it the perfect outing for families looking for a unique and exhilarating experience.

Meet the Performers: Get a chance to meet the daring riders, learn about their journey, and discover what it takes to perform in the Globe of Death.

"We are thrilled to bring the Globe of Death Squad to the Monterey Motorsports Festival," said Paolo Manca, Founder of the Monterey Motorsports Festival. "Their performance adds a thrilling dimension to our event, and we know our attendees will be on the edge of their seats watching these incredible riders. This is a must-see event that promises unforgettable excitement and entertainment for everyone."

About Monterey Motorsports Festival:

The Monterey Motorsports Festival is an annual celebration of automotive excellence, bringing together car enthusiasts from around the world to experience the finest in motorsports, automotive design, and innovation.

Held during the iconic Monterey Car Week, the festival features a diverse lineup of events, including car shows, racing exhibitions, and interactive displays. Dedicated to fostering a community of automotive passion, the Monterey Motorsports Festival offers something for everyone, from classic car aficionados to modern automotive enthusiasts.

For more information, visit www.montereymotorsportsfestival.com and follow us on Instagram @MontereyMotorsportsFest.

Join us for an unforgettable experience at the Monterey Motorsports Festival and witness the incredible Globe of Death Squad in action!

