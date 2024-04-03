Monteris Medical Announces Publication of Largest Cohort to Date of LITT with NeuroBlate® System for Meningioma, Most Common Primary Brain Tumor

The company also announces forthcoming manuscript documenting 1000+ patient outcomes from LAANTERN study

MINNETONKA, Minn., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monteris Medical announced today that a study on laser interstitial thermal therapy (LITT) for patients with meningioma, the most commonly diagnosed primary brain tumor, was published in the March 8 issue of Journal of Neurosurgery. This analysis of 20 patients undergoing the NeuroBlate® laser ablation procedure represents the largest cohort of LITT-treated meningioma cases to date and is the seventh peer-reviewed article from the company's LAANTERN prospective multi-center study. The authors conclude that LITT is a safe and well-tolerated procedure for the patient population suffering from a meningioma tumor, which historically has had limited treatment options.

"Patients diagnosed with meningioma can experience multiple recurrences and as such, are typically treated with multiple cranial procedures and repeated radiotherapy," said senior author Dr. Albert H. Kim, professor of neurosurgery and director of The Brain Tumor Center at Washington University School of Medicine Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis. "This analysis shows that LITT, as a minimally invasive approach for this common primary tumor, represents a safe and effective option. We also noted a tumor control benefit, which is especially important for patients who cannot undergo other courses of treatment."

Monteris' landmark LAANTERN study, the first of its kind evaluating safety, quality of life, health economics and procedural outcomes of laser ablation for the brain, has concluded enrollment. Since 2016, under the direction of principal investigator Dr. Eric C. Leuthardt, Shi H. Huang professor of neurological surgery at Washington University School of Medicine, more than 1,000 patients have been enrolled across 26 sites, a subset of the nearly 7,000 patients treated to date with Monteris' NeuroBlate System. Data collected and published includes patients with newly diagnosed and recurrent brain tumors, progressive metastatic disease, radiation necrosis and epileptogenic foci.

"My fellow investigators and I look forward to publishing a manuscript that describes the many important facets of data included in the LAANTERN study," Dr. Leuthardt said.

"We're fortunate that we have investors, employees and physician partners who recognize the value of sustained investments in clinical research," said Martin J. Emerson, president and chief executive officer of Monteris. "We are proud of the leadership position that Monteris holds in the market with the vast amount of specific and relevant data generated from our own real-world LAANTERN study in support of the underrepresented patient population we serve. Evidence generated from LAANTERN has leveraged the unique technology profile of our NeuroBlate LITT system including its MR thermometry guidance, robotics and a cooled tip laser probe to facilitate safe and optimal ablation zones."

About Monteris and the NeuroBlate System

Monteris Medical is a privately held company that develops and markets innovative MR-guided ablation systems to perform minimally invasive, robotically controlled brain surgery, commonly referred to as laser ablation, LITT (Laser Interstitial Thermal Therapy) or SLA (Stereotactic Laser Ablation). The Monteris NeuroBlate System is the only minimally invasive system that enables a robotic interface for the precise and safe delivery of laser energy. The Monteris Medical NeuroBlate System is a neurosurgical tool and is intended for ablating intracranial soft tissue, including brain structures such as brain tumors, radiation necrosis, and epileptic foci (as identified by non-invasive and invasive neurodiagnostic testing, including imaging). For more information, visit monteris.com.

