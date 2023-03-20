MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC FILED A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT ON BEHALF OF SHAREHOLDERS OF ZENDESK, INC. IN THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Notice is hereby given that Monteverde & Associates PC and Kahn Swick & Foti LLC have filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, Case No. 3:23-cv-1243, on behalf of public common shareholders of Zendesk, Inc. ("Zendesk" or the "Company") who held Zendesk securities as of the record date, August 4, 2022 (the "Class Period"), and who were harmed by Zendesk and its Board of Directors' alleged violations of Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), in connection with the acquisition of Zendesk by affiliates of the funds advised by Hellman & Friedman LLC and Permira Advisers LLC (the "Merger").

Under the terms of the Merger, each share of Zendesk common stock owned was converted into the right to receive $77.50 in cash per share (the "Merger Consideration"). The Complaint alleges that the Merger Consideration was inadequate and that the Definitive Proxy Statement issued by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on August 8, 2022, provided stockholders with materially incomplete and misleading information in violation of Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Exchange Act. The Merger was completed on November 22, 2022.

Mr. Juan Monteverde is available to personally discuss this case with you, and if you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 19, 2023 . Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/zendesk-inc.

Monteverde & Associates PC is a national class action securities and consumer litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is committed to protecting investors and consumers from corporate wrongdoing. Monteverde & Associates lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions, whereby they protect investors by recovering money and remedying corporate misconduct. Mr. Monteverde, who leads the legal team at the firm, has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017-2019, and 2022, an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017-2022 Top Rated Lawyer. Our firm's recent successes include changing the law in a significant victory that lowered the standard of liability under Section 14(e) of the Exchange Act in the Ninth Circuit. Thereafter, our firm successfully preserved this victory by obtaining dismissal of a writ of certiorari as improvidently granted at the United States Supreme Court. Emulex Corp. v. Varjabedian, 139 S. Ct. 1407 (2019). Also, over the years the firm has recovered or secured over a dozen cash common funds for shareholders in mergers & acquisitions class action cases.

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey. To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

