MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC HAS FILED A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT ON BEHALF OF FORMER SHAREHOLDERS OF VACASA, INC. IN THE DISTRICT OF OREGON

NEW YORK, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monteverde & Associates PC (the M&A Firm) announces that a federal securities class action has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Oregon, on behalf of former public common shareholders of Vacasa, Inc. ("Vacasa") (former ticker symbol: VCSA), who were harmed by alleged violations of Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") in connection with the acquisition of Vacasa by Casago (the "Merger"). The case is styled Hartsoe v. Vacasa, Inc., et al., Case No. 3:26-cv-00852-IM (the "Federal Class Action"). The claims in the Federal Class Action are asserted against Vacasa and certain former directors and officers of Vacasa on behalf of shareholders who owned Vacasa common stock as of March 12, 2025 (the record date to vote on the Merger) and who had their stock exchanged for the merger consideration (the "Class").

In connection with the Merger, each share of Vacasa common stock held by Class members was converted into $5.30 in cash, an amount that the Federal Class Action alleges was financially unfair to Vacasa shareholders. The Complaint alleges that the Proxy Statements filed by Vacasa with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission concerning the Merger provided Vacasa shareholders with materially misleading and incomplete information in violation of Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Exchange Act. The Merger closed on April 30, 2025.

Mr. Juan Monteverde is available to personally discuss this case with you, and if you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must seek lead appointment in the Federal Class Action no later than June 30, 2026. Any member of the putative Class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

We encourage you to contact us for more information: https://monteverdelaw.com/case/vacasa-inc-vcsa/ . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

At Monteverde & Associates PC, our firm litigates and has recovered money for shareholders… and we do it from our offices in the Empire State Building. We are a national class action securities firm with a successful track record in trial and appellate courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

No company, director or officer is above the law. If you owned common stock in Vacasa and have concerns or wish to obtain additional information free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:

Juan Monteverde, Esq.

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4740

New York, NY 10118

United States of America

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2026 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC (www.monteverdelaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC