Montgó Lifestyle moves to new location for further growth

News provided by

Montgó Lifestyle

07 Dec, 2023, 03:00 ET

ALICANTE, Spain, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Montgó Lifestyle, led by Rogier Buningh and Erik Dijkshoorn, continues rapid growth and is attracting international interest. Their commitment to superior care and wellbeing is leading to the move to one of Europe's most beautiful locations.

"We are committed to providing exceptional care and strive to create an environment that is both soothing and inspiring for our participants," said Rogier Buningh, founder of Montgó Lifestyle.

Image of the Clinic
Image of the Clinic

The move to the interior of Costa Blanca, Spain, offers expanded capacity with 15 rooms and suites. Montgó Lifestyle Care focuses on personal counselling for individuals who need help due to burnout, addiction, or depression.

Erik Dijkshoorn, co-owner of Montgó Lifestyle, added: "Our focus on private care allows us to offer a personalised approach that meets the individual needs of our guests. We are excited to take our wellbeing efforts to a new level in this breathtaking location."

Montgó Lifestyle emphasises the value of pre-care, after-care and immediate support without waiting times. This provides immediate and ongoing support for everyone.

For organisations and individuals seeking balance, Montgó Lifestyle offers the tailor-made Business Retreat. These programmes focus on individual placement within organisations, team connection and improved communication.

The new location will embrace sustainability with solar panels, its own water sources and organic farming. These initiatives affirm the commitment to an environmentally responsible environment.

For more information, visit our website.
Watch a video of the new location.
Listen to the podcast (in Dutch).
You can find the English Transcript of the podcast here.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2293239/Montgo_Lifestyle.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2293238/Montgo_Lifestyle_Logo.jpg

For more information about this press release and interview requests, please contact [email protected] for the attention of Connie Fluhme or call +31 651 468844.

SOURCE Montgó Lifestyle

