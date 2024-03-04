Montrose Auction rolls out high-caliber selection of Firearms & Accessories, March 16

650-lot offering is richly stocked with 'most-wanted' models by Winchester, Colt, Smith & Wesson, Beretta, LC Smith, Kimber and more; plus fine Randall Made knives

MONTROSE, Ga., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Montrose Auction's March 16 Firearms & Accessories sale is poised to hit the bull's-eye with 650 lots of high-quality rifles, shotguns, handguns, ammunition, accessories and memorabilia. A collector-friendly event with firearms selections to cater to every taste, the auction will be held at Montrose's spacious central-Georgia gallery located near three major interstates. Those who cannot attend in person may bid absentee, by phone, or live via the Internet through Montrose Live or a choice of three other online platforms.

Pre-WWII Winchester 71 Deluxe lever rifle in .348 WCF caliber with 24-inch barrel and period Lyman Model 56 receiver sight. Checkered deluxe walnut stocks with factory super-grade-pattern Winchester swivels and period Boyt leather sling. Brilliant bore and sharp rifling stocks. Action operates properly and locks solidly. Excellent condition. Estimate: $2,800-$3,800 Beretta DT10 10T Trident over/under 12-gauge shotgun manufactured in 2003, 30-inch barrels, five factory extended choke tubes, single selective/adjustable trigger with ejectors. Action operates properly. Extremely fine condition. Accompanied by tools, snap caps, instructions manuals and factory hard case. Estimate: $3,000-$5,000

"This auction will include Montrose's finest offering of contemporary and sporting arms to date. We've also expanded the sale to include a large selection of Smith & Wesson and Colt collectible arms, and Randall Made knives. The lineup continues to improve with each passing day," said Montrose firearms specialist Tony Wilcox.

Antique and vintage longarms are led by a coveted Winchester 71 Deluxe lever rifle in .348 WCF caliber with a 24-inch barrel. A pre-WWII production with a period Lyman Model 56 receiver sight, it boasts checkered deluxe walnut stocks with factory super-grade-pattern Winchester swivels and a period Boyt leather sling. It has a brilliant bore and sharp rifling stocks, and the action operates properly and locks solidly. Graded "excellent," it is estimated at $2,800-$3,800.

The auction features many desirable and well-made shotguns in several gauges. A 1949 LC Smith Ideal Grade side-by-side 12-gauge shotgun has a checkered pistol-grip stock with case, colored receivers, broad-leaf engraved scenes, and a single Hunter trigger and ejectors. The full beavertail forearm has a high solid rib and dual-sight beads. With all matching numbers, this beautiful shotgun retains its numbers-matching shipping carton and hang tag. Estimate: $2,200-$3,200

Beretta 12-gauge shotguns that are worthy of special attention include a DT10 10T Trident over/under manufactured in 2003, and a 682 Gold E over/under made in 2004. The Trident has 30-inch barrels, five factory extended choke tubes, and a single selective/adjustable trigger with ejectors. For the sportsman who likes the complete package, this shotgun fills the bill, with tools, snap caps, instructions manual and a factory hard case. Estimate: $3,000-$5,000

An LC Smith VH 16-gauge side-by-side shotgun, manufactured in 1940, has blue-finished 28-inch barrels with a single-bead front sight, London steel marked barrels with lifter extraction, and a single Hunter trigger with a checkered, varnished pistol-grip stock with a beavertail forearm. Matching serial numbers appear on all components. An extremely fine gun with barrels retaining over 97% of their blue finish, it has brilliant bright bores and very good stocks that have remained full-sized with sharp checkering. Estimate: $2,000-$3,000

There is already bidder interest in a Kimber 82 Super America .22-caliber bolt rifle which is new/old stock in its original serial-numbered factory box. Tony Wilcox noted: "Kimber produced the finest of all American-made .22 rifles. They quickly earned a reputation for their accuracy." The auction example was manufactured in 1986 at Kimber's then-headquarters in Clackamas, Oregon. Along with paperwork, a test target and instructions manual, it is offered with a $2,000-$3,200 estimate.

Montrose's March 16, 2024 Firearms & Accessories Auction starts at 10am ET, following an in-person preview from 8-10am. The auction gallery is conveniently located at 1702 2nd St., Montrose, GA 31065, just off I-16. Bid live online through Montrose Live, iCollector, onlinehuntingauctions.com and Proxibid.

