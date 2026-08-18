Montway Auto Transport Named to Inc. 5000 List

Customer-focused innovation, strategic partnerships and technology investments help Montway earn its eighth appearance among America's fastest-growing private companies.

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Montway Auto Transport, one of the nation's leading third-party logistics brokerages, has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. This marks Montway's eighth appearance on the Inc. 5000 and reflects the company's continued investment in customer experience, strategic partnerships and technology.

"Consistently earning this recognition shows the true adaptability and innovation of our organization," said Tom Gartland, Chairman and CEO of Montway Auto Transport. "We've sustained this momentum by listening to our customers, investing in technology, and forging high-trust enterprise relationships that make car shipping more accessible. I'm incredibly proud of the Montway team for continuously raising the bar in automotive logistics."

During the past year, Montway launched the TruePrice Guarantee, a customer-first model designed to protect consumers from deceptive pricing practices common among less reputable providers. Once a shipment is booked and verified with an agent, the price is locked in for 30 days and will not increase because of changes in carrier costs, fuel prices or market conditions. The program gives customers greater cost certainty while reinforcing Montway's commitment to reliability, transparency and a 5-star customer experience.

Strategic partnerships continue to play a pivotal role in Montway's retail trajectory. The company has built strong alliances with prestigious organizations including AARP, USAA, WeSalute and PerkSpot, expanding consumer access through verified membership, military, workforce and promotional programs. AARP and USAA members receive exclusive savings and limited-time offers, while collaborations with WeSalute and PerkSpot extend specialized benefits to active-duty military, veterans and related communities.

These relationships also serve as vital trust signals for consumers as such organizations maintain rigorous vetting standards for the companies they select to engage with their members. Through this business strategy, Montway is able to showcase its reliability, service excellence and operational scale to broad new audiences. Additional high-profile integrations are currently in development as this partnership model is expected to remain a core engine of Montway's long-term growth strategy.

"At an operational level, every investment is about creating more value and greater confidence for our customers," said Alberto Anguiano, Chief Operating Officer. "Whether someone connects with us through a partner organization or conducts their own research, our mission is to deliver a flawless execution that proves they made the right choice."

Montway's services include guaranteed pickup, enclosed car shipping, and standard open transport, supported by advanced logistics technology that provides order status tracking, and extended customer service hours, 365 days a year. The company's reputation for quality service is backed by an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, a Net Promoter Score of 76 (nearly double the industry average), and over 100,000 online reviews.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/2026

About Montway Auto Transport

Founded in 2007, Montway Auto Transport has become one of the nation's leading automotive transport companies, with more than a million vehicles shipped. Montway offers transport services across all 50 states, including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as overseas. The company operates with extended hours, 365 days a year, underscoring its commitment to customer satisfaction. Montway has a Net Promoter Score of 76, far surpassing the industry average, and over 100,000 online customer reviews.

In addition to a retail division serving the residential market, Montway has a business-solutions sector focused on the automotive logistics needs of enterprises in sales, remarketing, manufacturing, moving and relocation, and finance. Known for setting industry standards in innovative logistics technologies and customer service, Montway has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies eight times. For more information, visit www.Montway.com.

Media Contact

Mattie Ellis

Interdependence

[email protected]

713-409-1835

SOURCE Montway Auto Transport