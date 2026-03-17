CHICAGO, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Montway Auto Transport , one of the nation's leading third-party logistics brokerages, today announced the appointment of Tony Herget as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. In this newly created role, Herget will develop and expand relationships with national and multi-rooftop automotive dealer groups and other high-volume automotive clients, further strengthening Montway's position as a strategic enterprise partner.

Montway Auto Transport Names Tony Herget Vice President of Strategic Partnerships to Accelerate Enterprise Dealer Growth

Hergert joins Montway with over 25 years of experience across retail automotive and data-driven services, including 15 years at CARFAX. By aligning Montway's technology with the complexities of dealer operations, Herget will help transform logistics into a strategic asset, giving executive teams full transparency and centralized control over their multi-rooftop inventory.

"Tony understands the challenges dealer groups face in today's market," said Mary Bartlett, Senior Vice President of Field Sales. "He will be architecting tailored solutions that drive profitability and transparency for large-scale dealer groups across the country. We are thrilled to have his leadership as we redefine what it means to be a logistics partner."

In his new role, Herget will focus on:

Identifying, developing and securing strategic partnerships with top national and multi-rooftop dealer groups

Collaborating with operations, product, technology, marketing and finance to build tailored solutions

Helping high-volume organizations manage inventory more efficiently and control transportation costs

Delivering real-time visibility into vehicle movement across multi-rooftop networks

"Having spent 15 years immersed in dealer operations and used-vehicle lifecycles, I've seen firsthand how inefficient logistics can stall a group's growth," said Herget. "I joined Montway because their technology and commitment to innovation are exactly what national dealer groups need to stay competitive."

Herget's appointment comes as Montway accelerates its enterprise expansion and invests in technology designed specifically for high-volume automotive clients. Today's dealer groups require more than carrier capacity; they need logistics infrastructure to support inventory planning, cost optimization and performance benchmarking across multiple rooftops and vendors.

Montway delivers these capabilities through its portfolio of solutions, including the Montway Automation Portal (M.A.P.), a cloud-based platform that enables partners to quote, book and track orders in real time; and LoadMate Pro, powered by Ship.Cars, a multi-vendor solution that allows dealerships to manage multiple carriers and brokers from a single interface.

Learn more about Montway at www.Montway.com .

About Montway Auto Transport

Founded in 2007, Montway Auto Transport has become one of the nation's leading automotive transport companies, with more than a million vehicles shipped. Montway offers transport services across all 50 states, including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as Europe. The company operates with extended hours, 365 days a year, underscoring its commitment to customer satisfaction. Montway has a Net Promoter Score of 75, far surpassing the industry average, and over 120,000 online customer reviews.

In addition to a retail division serving the residential market, Montway has a business-solutions sector focused on the automotive logistics needs of enterprises in sales, remarketing, manufacturing, moving and relocation, and finance. Known for setting industry standards in innovative logistics technologies and customer service, Montway has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies seven times. For more information, visit www.Montway.com .

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SOURCE Montway Auto Transport