Appointment highlights Pellegrino's expertise in M&A, financial strategy, and the company's continued strategic growth

CHICAGO, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Montway Auto Transport, one of the nation's leading third-party logistics brokerages, announced the appointment of Anna Maria Pellegrino as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In this role, Pellegrino will oversee Montway's finance, accounting, and pricing functions, driving strategic growth initiatives to advance the company's position as an industry innovator.

Montway Auto Transport Names Anna Maria Pellegrino as Chief Financial Officer

"Anna Maria knows exactly how to scale complex businesses, making her the perfect leader to accelerate our current momentum," said Tom Gartland, Chairman and CEO of Montway Auto Transport. "Her expertise in M&A and operational excellence will strengthen our position as the industry navigates rapid technological change and ongoing market uncertainty."

As CFO, Pellegrino will take on responsibilities that leverage her expertise in financial strategy and organizational scaling. Her role will focus on:

Strategic financial partnership : Continue building the finance function from a reporting department into a forward-looking growth driver, providing real-time performance visibility that empowers functional leaders to make data-backed decisions.

: Continue building the finance function from a reporting department into a forward-looking growth driver, providing real-time performance visibility that empowers functional leaders to make data-backed decisions. M&A integration and value creation : Drawing on her experience leading 13 acquisitions to support Montway's growth through disciplined evaluation and integration of strategic opportunities.

: Drawing on her experience leading 13 acquisitions to support Montway's growth through disciplined evaluation and integration of strategic opportunities. Disciplined scaling: Refining unit economics and optimizing cost-to-serve to ensure margins expand alongside revenue growth, while maintaining healthy cash flow across all business units.

"Montway sits at a fascinating intersection of logistics and technology, and the opportunity here is tremendous," said Pellegrino. "My goal is for finance to serve as the economic engine room, a navigator identifying the most profitable routes for Montway's future. I am confident we will bring even more solutions to a broader array of customers and clients."

Pellegrino's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for auto transport and logistics. As the industry navigates economic uncertainty and labor shortages, it is also rapidly adopting AI, automation, and digital solutions to drive efficiency. Known for her ability to scale complex organizations, Pellegrino has over 15 years of experience as a high-impact finance leader and strategic partner to private equity-backed enterprises. She most recently served as Senior Vice President of FP&A and Corporate Development at PLZ Corp, supporting the company's revenue growth from $500M to $1B, and has successfully integrated 13 acquisitions and generated more than $500M in enterprise value throughout her career.

Pellegrino is a Certified Public Accountant with an M.B.A. in Finance from Northern Illinois University and a B.S. in Accountancy from DePaul University. Her addition brings new expertise and perspective to Montway's financial leadership team as the company continues to respond to industry shifts.

Learn more about Montway at www.Montway.com.

About Montway Auto Transport

Founded in 2007, Montway Auto Transport has become one of the nation's leading automotive transport companies, with more than a million vehicles shipped. Montway offers transport services across all 50 states, including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as Europe. The company operates with extended hours, 365 days a year, underscoring its commitment to customer satisfaction. Montway has a Net Promoter Score of 75, far surpassing the industry average, and over 120,000 online customer reviews.

In addition to a retail division serving the residential market, Montway has a business-solutions sector focused on the automotive logistics needs of enterprises in sales, remarketing, manufacturing, moving and relocation, and finance. Known for setting industry standards in innovative logistics technologies and customer service, Montway has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies seven times. For more information, visit www.Montway.com.

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SOURCE Montway Auto Transport