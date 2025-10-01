Montway Auto Transport Offers Industry's First 30-Day Price Lock

The Montway TruePrice Guarantee eliminates industry "bait-and-switch" tactics, enhancing the company's proven 5-star experience

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Montway Auto Transport continues to transform the car shipping experience with the launch of a new pricing model for retail customers: the Montway TruePrice Guarantee. This first-of-its-kind 30-day price guarantee is designed to give customers peace of mind and protection against the deceptive pricing practices common in the industry.

The auto transport sector is highly competitive and prices can change quickly based on market conditions. In an effort to win business, many companies use a "bait-and-switch" tactic, luring customers in with an unrealistically low price. Once booked, the companies are unable to secure a quality carrier at that substandard rate. The company then issues a new higher price or surprise fees, leaving the customer frustrated, distrustful, and paying for a service that is now over their budget.

The Montway TruePrice Guarantee solves this by providing a fixed, guaranteed price for 30 days, allowing customers to ship their vehicle with confidence. This ensures a predictable cost at time of booking, eliminating the risk of unexpected price increases and hidden fees.

"At Montway, the customer is at the heart of everything we do," said Tom Gartland, Chairman and CEO at Montway Auto Transport. "With our new TruePrice Guarantee, we're not just offering peace of mind, we're helping customers budget and plan with confidence. It's a key part of our commitment to delivering a world-class customer experience."

Once a customer books a car shipment and the order is verified with an agent, Montway will not increase the price due to fluctuations in carrier costs, fuel prices, or market conditions. The price lock feature is a distinct advantage to customers and enhances Montway's continued commitment to delivering 5-star service.

"We are setting a new standard for trust and transparency in the auto shipping industry," said Gartland. "The Montway TruePrice Guarantee is more than just a new feature, it's a reflection of our core values. We're proud to be the company that puts the customer's needs first."

To date, Montway has delivered more than one million vehicles, earned a Net Promoter Score of 75 (in an industry that averages 40), and has received over 100,000 5-star customer reviews.

About Montway Auto Transport

Founded in 2007, Montway Auto Transport has become one of the nation's leading automotive transport companies, with more than a million vehicles shipped. Montway offers transport services across all 50 states, including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as Europe. The company operates with extended hours, 365 days a year, underscoring its commitment to customer satisfaction. Montway has a Net Promoter Score of 75, far surpassing the industry average, and over 100,000 online customer reviews.

In addition to a retail division serving the residential market, Montway has a business-solutions sector focused on the automotive logistics needs of enterprises in sales, remarketing, manufacturing, moving and relocation, and finance. Known for setting industry standards in innovative logistics technologies and customer service, Montway has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies seven times. For more information, visit www.Montway.com.

