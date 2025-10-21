Terry Williams Leads Auto Shipping Group with a Human-First Approach to Car Transport

Industry veteran builds a national brand on personal service, transparent pricing, and decades of hands-on experience

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In an industry increasingly shaped by automation, Terry Williams, General Manager of Auto Shipping Group, says personal service and affordability still matter most. Leveraging over 30 years of collective experience in vehicle transport, Williams built a single national brand in 2013 by uniting his collection of successful brokerages. His leadership and experience position Auto Shipping Group as a reliable choice for consumers, small businesses, and online car buyers seeking transparency and support.

Auto Shipping Group quickly became a national player by consolidating several regional brokerages under one mission-driven brand. Today, the company operates as part of Montway Auto Transport's family of businesses while maintaining its own customer-first identity. Williams maintains that the customer experience and transparency are as important as advanced technology.

"Providing a fast quote is the first step for any company, but it's our follow-up that stands out," said Williams. "We assign each customer a dedicated agent who supports them from vehicle pickup through delivery. Every customer receives a call from their personal agent after delivery to hear how it went and learn how we can improve. We stay focused on earning trust because that's how you build real value."

Auto Shipping Group offers convenient, door-to-door vehicle shipping nationwide with open and enclosed transport options. The company's customer-first model includes a single point of contact, extended support hours, and honest pricing without surprise fees. Online quotes are available, but phone support remains a key part of the Auto Shipping Group experience.

That high-touch approach is popular with customers. Auto Shipping Group holds an A+ Better Business Bureau rating, hundreds of five-star reviews, and a long-tenured team that reinforces its family-style culture.

Auto Shipping Group also helps customers understand cost factors such as vehicle type, timing, route, and market trends. This guidance is especially valuable as gas prices and inflation prompt many to reconsider driving cross-country.

"People don't always realize how affordable professional shipping can be," said Williams. "When you factor in gas, hotels, time off work, and wear on the car, shipping often makes the most sense and it keeps you stress-free."

With more consumers purchasing vehicles online and demand rising for specialty transport, including EVs, ATVs, classic cars, and cross-country moves, Auto Shipping Group helps customers navigate shipping decisions with confidence.

"We've been through market changes before," added Williams. "What stays constant is the need for real people solving real problems. That's what we do."

To learn more about Terry Williams and Auto Shipping Group's customer-first model, visit www.AutoShippingGroup.com.

About Auto Shipping Group

Auto Shipping Group is a leading provider of reliable and affordable car shipping services, built on a foundation of over 30 years of industry experience. Known for a commitment to high-quality, personalized service, the company proudly maintains an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. Auto Shipping Group's customer-centric approach includes a single point of contact, flexible transport options (both open and enclosed), and convenient door-to-door service. Learn more at AutoShippingGroup.com.

About Montway Auto Transport

Founded in 2007, Montway Auto Transport has become one of the nation's leading automotive transport companies, with more than a million vehicles shipped. Montway offers transport services across all 50 states, including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as Europe. The company operates with extended hours, 365 days a year, underscoring its commitment to customer satisfaction. Montway has a Net Promoter Score of 75, far surpassing the industry average, and over 100,000 online customer reviews.

In addition to a retail division serving the residential market, Montway has a business-solutions sector focused on the automotive logistics needs of enterprises in sales, remarketing, manufacturing, moving and relocation, and finance. Known for setting industry standards in innovative logistics technologies and customer service, Montway has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies seven times. For more information, visit www.Montway.com.

Media Contact:

Mickayla Williams, Interdependence

(949) 777-2464

[email protected]

