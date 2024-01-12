Monument Consulting Announces the Establishment of a New Line of Business in SAP® SuccessFactors

News provided by

Monument Consulting

12 Jan, 2024, 18:11 ET

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monument Consulting announced the establishment of a new line of business in SAP SuccessFactors to further expand and focus their commitment to Total Talent Management. Monument, a long-standing SAP partner and winner of the 2023 Partner Excellence Award for SAP® Global Intelligent Spend and Business Network, believes this expansion provides a unique opportunity for clients to strategically view and make timely and relevant decisions regarding their Total Talent portfolio.

"Monument Consulting is a leader in providing SAP Fieldglass clients with world-class consulting and industry expertise. We believe the natural extension of our SAP partnership is to incorporate SAP SuccessFactors into Monument's services portfolio. The addition of SAP SuccessFactors, along with Monument's commitment and dedication to our clients' goals and priorities, allows us to be uniquely positioned to advise our clients on the Total Talent strategy of Human Capital Management." - Ryan Baker, President, Monument Consulting

Monument has brought in Kellie Fitzpatrick to lead the new SuccessFactors practice. Kellie has over 25 years of experience with SAP, establishing and leading an SAP Human Capital Management consulting firm, which was later acquired. Kellie has worked in various roles developing new SAP practices, with a focus and specialization on cloud and hybrid cloud deployments and strategic, global solutions.

"We are excited to introduce Monument into the SAP SuccessFactors partner community. We firmly believe that Monument's commitment to delivery excellence will elevate the SAP SuccessFactors community. All SAP clients should recognize value in their investment on day one. Monument's passion for exceptional delivery and strategic insight will allow SAP's clients to recognize the benefits of a true Total Talent strategy." - Kellie Fitzpatrick, Vice President of SAP SuccessFactors, Monument Consulting

Monument has a long-standing partnership with SAP (serving as a member of SAP's Global Partner Advisory Board and a certified SAP Partner) and extensive expertise in SAP configuration and integration. In the last five years, Monument has successfully implemented SAP solutions across all major global regions, industries, and modules.

About Monument Consulting:
Monument Consulting is a global firm offering consulting services since 2003. Monument maintains a highly analytical consulting services team that offers a strategic approach unmatched by their peers. It operates utilizing a variety of models that relies on a trusted partner and supplier community. Learn more on www.monumentconsulting.com.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

CONTACT: Kellie Fitzpatrick, [email protected]

SOURCE Monument Consulting

