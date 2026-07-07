Monument Grills Wins Red Dot Award: Product Design 2026 for the E425 Pro Gas Grill

ATLANTA, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monument Grills, the Atlanta-born "Gas Grill Expert" trusted by more than one million grillers, has won the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2026 for its E425 Pro gas grill. Chosen by an international jury from thousands of entries, the E425 Pro was recognized for the award's defining standard — aesthetics and function in harmony.

Why the E425 Pro Won

The Monument Grills Eminence Series, led by the Red Dot Award–winning E425 Pro.

Exclusive Digitemp display, app connectivity, and smart probes let users track and control every cook with precision.

Tri-color control-knob lighting turns heat levels into clear visual cues, while dynamic ambient light strips set a relaxed outdoor mood after dark.

A 17,000 BTU infrared side burner reaches temperatures up to 800°C for rapid heat-up and even, high-intensity searing that locks in juices and flavor.

A modular cooking-grate system adapts effectively to different foods and techniques, while integrated side shelves keep prep work within easy reach. Extra-thick, quiet-close doors deliver superior heat retention and noise reduction. Heavy-duty metal casters glide smoothly, allowing the grill to be moved and repositioned with ease.

A generous cooking surface with multi-zone heat control lets users cook more at once and serve a whole crowd.

A built-in gas-weighing system shows remaining cylinder capacity in real time, eliminating guesswork.

Cast-aluminum lid, body, side panels, and control panel combine lasting durability with easy handling.

"The Red Dot Award is a tremendous honor for our team," said Ed Reilly, Chief Operating Officer of Monument Grills. "We set out to prove that professional-grade performance and beautiful, intuitive design shouldn't be a luxury. Seeing the E425 Pro recognized on the world stage tells us we're delivering on that promise."

About the Red Dot Award: Product Design

Dating back to 1955, the Red Dot is one of the world's largest and most respected design competitions. Under the motto "In search of good design and innovation," an international jury of independent design experts evaluates each entry individually, awarding its sought-after seal only to designs of exceptional quality, innovation and functionality.

One Design Language, Across the Eminence Series

The E425 Pro is the design flagship of Monument Grills' Eminence Series, and its award-winning design language defines the whole line. The Eminence 605, Eminence 425 and Eminence 405 share the same considered form, premium materials and intuitive, light-guided controls — bringing "aesthetics and function in harmony" to every backyard.

The Eminence Series is available now at monumentgrills.com.

About Monument Grills

Founded in an Atlanta backyard in 2016, Monument Grills is the "Gas Grill Expert" on a mission to make great grilling easy for everyone. Trusted by more than one million grillers and featured by outlets including Forbes, Men's Journal and Food & Wine, the brand pairs premium, lasting materials with modern, approachable features — from quick-start ignition and LED knob controls to Clearview® glass lids, infrared searing and app-connected temperature control. Monument Grills. The Everybody Everywhere Grill.

SOURCE Monument Grills