Monument Metals Launches Johns Hopkins Children's Center Donation Program

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Monument Metals, a nationally recognized precious metals dealer ranked on the Inc. 5000 list three years in a row, has announced the launch of a donation program benefiting Johns Hopkins Children's Center. Customers shopping at MonumentMetals.com can now choose to round up their purchases to support the hospital, while Monument Metals itself will also contribute a portion of proceeds.

A clinician cares for an infant in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Johns Hopkins Children's Center. Monument Metals' donation initiative will help support programs serving children and families like these. Johns Hopkins Children's Center in Baltimore, Maryland, where donations from Monument Metals' new giving initiative will support patient care, family programs, and research.

The program holds personal significance for Monument Metals Founder & CEO, Jonathan Swyers. At just 12 years old, Swyers was treated for a brain tumor at Johns Hopkins Children's Center, where surgery performed by Dr. Ben Carson saved his life.

"That experience has never left me," said Swyers. "I know firsthand the difference Johns Hopkins makes for kids and families. As Monument Metals has grown, I've wanted to find a way to give back to the place that gave me so much. This program lets us do that, and invites our customers to be part of it, too."

Donations raised will directly support patient care, family assistance, and life-saving research at Johns Hopkins Children's Center. Customers can add their support through a simple round-up feature at checkout, and Monument Metals will amplify those contributions with donations of its own.

"This isn't just about Monument Metals giving back, it's about bringing a sense of community to our national platform. With this program, we're inviting our customers to join us in making a difference for kids and families who need it most," added Swyers.

Founded in Frederick, Md., in 2014, Monument Metals has grown into one of the country's leading precious metals dealers, known for competitive pricing, transparent service, and award-winning customer care. With more than 10,000 verified five-star reviews and an A+ BBB rating, the company has become a trusted resource for investors nationwide.

Customers can support the Johns Hopkins Children's Center by shopping at MonumentMetals.com and choosing to round up their purchases at checkout.

About Monument Metals

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Frederick, Md., Monument Metals is an e-commerce retailer specializing in gold, silver, platinum, and palladium bullion as well as rare coins. Known for competitive pricing, swift nationwide fulfillment, and award-winning customer service, Monument Metals holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and has appeared on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. For more information, visit MonumentMetals.com.

Investing in precious metals involves risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Monument Metals does not provide investment, tax, or legal advice; individuals should consult their own advisors before making investment decisions.

