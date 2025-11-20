Monument Motion Picture Announces Sequel Following THE VANISHING VIP Screening

ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Monument Motion Picture LLC hosted a highly successful VIP Screening of THE VANISHING: The 60-Year Unsolved Disappearance of Mary Shotwell Little at SCADshow in Atlanta. The 1:30 PM screening drew a full house and concluded with a compelling audience Q&A session that reignited public interest in one of Atlanta's most enduring unsolved mysteries.

“Monument Motion Picture executive team pictured by THE VANISHING Poster” Producer; CEO & Founder: Steve K. Kendrick, Executive Producer & Lead Investigator: W. John Fedack, Director / Producer: William VanDerKloot SCAD Team: “Several members of the Monument Motion Picture and SCAD re-creation team pictured.” THE VANISHING: The 60-Year Unsolved Disappearance of Mary Shotwell Little, One of the most haunting mysteries of the 20th century. The 60-Year Unsolved Disappearance of Mary Shotwell Little is a new feature documentary from Monument Motion Picture that reframes this cold case through today’s lens on justice and crimes against women.

"The response to THE VANISHING reaffirmed why we do this work," said Steve K. Kendrick, CEO and Producer of Monument Motion Picture. "These women deserve answers, and audiences are clearly hungry for truth, accountability, and justice."

During the event, Kendrick announced the company's upcoming sequel documentary, DIANE SHIELDS — slated for release in 2026. The new film will present compelling evidence that the same perpetrators responsible for the disappearance of Mary Shotwell Little were also involved in the murder of Diane Shields, pointing to connections within the bank where both women were employed at the time of their cases.

Both THE VANISHING and DIANE SHIELDS underscore Monument Motion Picture's ongoing mission to raise awareness of crimes against women and to amplify the voices of victims whose stories have too often been forgotten.

Monument Motion Picture also confirmed that preparations are underway for expanded digital distribution, with dedicated streaming and viewing options currently in development. Details regarding access, availability, and release formats will be announced in the coming weeks.

The screening underscored the studio's commitment to uncovering truth, honoring victims, and fostering meaningful dialogue about justice through the power of independent film.

New Sequel Documentary: DIANE SHIELDS (2026 release)





Investigative Focus: Evidence suggesting shared perpetrators in both cases





Advocacy Mission: Elevating awareness of crimes against women





Digital Release Strategy: Future streaming and viewing access in development





Audience Response: Full-house screening with dynamic, high-engagement Q&A

The VIP Screening drew more than 500 registered attendees and generated significant audience engagement, including a robust Q&A session lasting over 60 minutes. The film's approach to victim advocacy reflects growing public demand for investigative storytelling centered on accountability, justice, and awareness.

About Monument Motion Picture

Monument Motion Picture LLC is an Atlanta-based independent film studio dedicated to investigative nonfiction storytelling. Founded by CEO and Producer Steve K. Kendrick, the company focuses on unsolved cases, crimes against women, and narratives that illuminate hidden truths. Monument Motion Picture develops and produces feature documentaries, films, and educational media designed to foster public awareness, inspire accountability, and honor the voices of victims.

Learn more at www.MonumentMotionPicture.com.

