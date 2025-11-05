SCAD Students Help Recreate Atlanta's Most Haunting Cold Case for THE VANISHING

Limited Complimentary Tickets Available — Early Registration Strongly Advised

Hands-on production turns the classroom into a real-world set ahead of the Nov 12 SCADshow VIP screening.

ATLANTA, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Monument Motion Picture today announced that student filmmakers from the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) played key creative roles in staging the period re-creations featured in THE VANISHING: The 60-Year Unsolved Disappearance of Mary Shotwell Little. The one-hour documentary—examining Atlanta's most enduring cold case through today's lens on justice and crimes against women—screens free at SCADshow on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, followed by a live, in-theatre Q&A with the filmmakers.

“Several members of the Monument Motion Picture and SCAD re-creation team pictured.” First Row (L–R): Melissa Palmer – Line Producer; Ashley Davis – Visitor; Lane Skye – Producer; Danya Levine – SCAD; Bisola Salimonu – Wardrobe Supervisor Second Row (L–R): John Fedack – Executive Producer; Chris McKinley – Jib Operator; Chris Kimling – Gaffer; Lauren Pye – Cast Member (“Mary”); Patrick Bray – Cast Member (“Man”); Deb Rush – Hair & Makeup; William VanDerKloot – Director/Producer; SCAD student; S THE VANISHING: The 60-Year Unsolved Disappearance of Mary Shotwell Little, One of the most haunting mysteries of the 20th century. The 60-Year Unsolved Disappearance of Mary Shotwell Little is a new feature documentary from Monument Motion Picture that reframes this cold case through today’s lens on justice and crimes against women.

Working alongside veteran filmmakers, SCAD students contributed across camera, art direction, wardrobe, props, and production support to help authentically portray 1965 Atlanta. Director/Producer William VanDerKloot chose to partner with SCAD based on his long-time industry relationship with Danya Levine, Director, SCAD Film Studios ATL. From sourcing era-accurate details to choreographing key beats of the disappearance timeline, the collaboration emphasized rigor, safety, and respect for the real people at the heart of the story.

"The SCAD students were terrific members of the crew—both on the set and in the post production suite. They made tremendous contributions to this highly technical shoot with their creative skills, their passion, and most importantly their work ethic. I'd recommend them to any producer." — William VanDerKloot, Director/Producer

For students, the experience offered a rare window into high-stakes, real-world documentary storytelling.

"We learned to balance creative choices with ethical responsibility. Every frame had to honor Mary and the women who still seek answers," said Lauren Pye, a SCAD junior.

Event Details:

What: THE VANISHING — Free VIP Screening + Catered Charcuterie & Drinks • Swag Bags • Live Q&A.

When: Wednesday, November 12, 2025 (Doors 12:15 p.m.; Screening 1:30 p.m.)

Where: SCADshow, 1470 Spring St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30309

SCADshow Listing: https://www.scadshow.com/events/vanishing-60-year-unsolved-disappearance-mary-shotwell-little-2025-11-12

Tickets: Limited complimentary seats available. Early registration is strongly advised.

Reserve now:

https://tickets.scadboxoffice.com/7920?queueittoken=e_filmfest2025~ts_1762195227~ce_true~rt_safetynet~h_6ebf7cecb1ce0691e3fef7e46e68ee6f6c28c8ed5cc31fb5b711c3394524d418

Key Creatives & Cast

Producer; CEO & Founder: Steve K. Kendrick

Steve K. Kendrick Director / Producer: William VanDerKloot

William VanDerKloot Executive Producer & Lead Investigator: W. John ("John") Fedack

W. John ("John") Fedack Associate Producer: Pamela Pennamen

Pamela Pennamen Narrator (voice): Jessica Noll — Journalist; creator of the 5 Roses podcast

Jessica Noll — Journalist; creator of the podcast Cast (Dramatic Re-creations — SCAD Film Students & Graduates):

• Lauren Pye — Mary (reenactment)

• MacKenzie Shaye Murray — Caroline (reenactment)

• Patrick Bray — Man (reenactment)

About THE VANISHING

A one-hour documentary from Monument Motion Picture, THE VANISHING reopens the 1965 disappearance of Mary Shotwell Little at Lenox Square—interrogating old narratives and elevating women's voices in the present. The film blends archival research, interviews, and respectful re-creations to reframe one of Atlanta's most haunting mysteries.

About Monument Motion Picture

Monument Motion Picture LLC is an Atlanta-based film company dedicated to stories with civic impact—projects that combine cultural memory, ethical storytelling, and audience engagement. Website: https://www.monumentmotionpictures.com/

Media & Press Assets: Poster art, production stills (including SCAD student on-set images), and interview availability (Steve K. Kendrick, William VanDerKloot, John Fedack, student participants, and faculty) available upon request.

Contact: Pamela Pennamen, Monument Motion Picture LLC

470-575-0085 | [email protected]

SOURCE Monument Motion Picture