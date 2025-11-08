Monumental Milestones at the 2025 CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A record-breaking field of more than 17,500 runners filled the streets of downtown Indianapolis today for the 18th annual CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K. The 13th consecutive sellout of the event showcased elite performances, including a new men's marathon course and event record and 14 athletes achieving qualifying times for the 2028 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Marathon.

The Men's Champion, Joseph Whelan, broke the tape in 2:12:29, setting a new men's marathon course record and solidifying his place among the fastest marathoners ever to race in Indianapolis. On the women's side, Amanda Mosborg delivered a victory in 2:32:01, leading a strong field of competitors that included several returning champions and Trials qualifiers.

In total, 14 athletes earned 2028 U.S. Olympic Team Trials qualifying marks in the marathon distance, further establishing the CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon as a key stop on the national competitive circuit.

Beyond the elite performances, the 2025 event featured a new start line on West Street, the largest marathon field in event history and the 10th anniversary of CNO Financial Group's title sponsorship. More than 6,600 marathoners earned their finisher medals and participants represented all 50 states and 22 countries, underscoring the event's growing global reach.

Results:

CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon

Men's Champion: Joseph Whelan of Webster, N.Y., broke the finish tape and set a new course record with a winning time of 2:12:29. Ben Decker of Cambridge, Mass., and Andrew Bowman of Ferndale, Mich., finished second and third in a time of 2:15:23 and 2:15:33, respectively.



Women's Champion: Amanda Mosborg of St. Paul, Minn., finished first overall in a time of 2:32:01. Lucy Dobbs of Indianapolis crossed the line second with a time of 2:32:42, and Anna Benedettini of Virginia Beach, Va., finished third, coming in at 2:33:12.



CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Half Marathon

Men's Champion: Skylar Stidam of Bloomington, Ind., led the men's race and finished first in a time of 1:02:47. Second-place finisher Curtis Eckstein of Batesville, Ind., ran a time of 1:03:06, and third-place finisher Alec Basten of St. Louis, Mo., crossed the line in a time of 1:03:15.

Women's Champion: Carrie Ellwood of Boulder, Colo., won the women's race in a time of 1:08:33. Kasandra Parker of Waverly, Iowa, finished in second place with a time of 1:10:18, and Molly Grabill of Lafayette, Colo., finished in third at 1:11:00.

CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental 5K

Men's Champion: Scott Spaanstra of Indianapolis, in 14:38.

Women's Champion: Sammy McClintock, Flagstaff, Ariz., in 16:17.

Other Highlights:

The 2025 event featured the 13 th consecutive sellout and welcomed 17,500 participants from every U.S. state and 22 countries.

consecutive sellout and welcomed 17,500 participants from every U.S. state and 22 countries. For the second consecutive year, the CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon featured a record number of marathon finishers in the largest field ever.

Beyond Monumental's Run for a Cause program saw more than 240 participants run with a charity, such as Team World Vision, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, International Justice Mission and more, all of which served to raise funds and awareness as they trained for the race.

This marks CNO Financial Group's 10th year as the title sponsor of its hometown marathon. CNO's partnership with Beyond Monumental underscores the organizations' shared commitment to health, wellness and the central Indiana community. The sponsorship continues to provide significant growth opportunities for Indy's premier running event.

Full results, when available, can be found here.

Plans are already underway for next year's event, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Participants can secure their spot for 2026 this weekend at monumentalmarathon.com. Registration closes Sunday, Nov. 9 and will reopen for the tradition of special Monumental Resolution pricing on Jan. 1, 2026.

About Beyond Monumental

Beyond Monumental, the 501(c)3 non-profit responsible for the CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon, provides the Indianapolis community with a complement of activities built around their premiere event that promotes healthy living & fitness for all ages. Beyond Monumental gives back to the Indianapolis community by supporting youth programming that reinforces healthy lifestyles for young people, with an emphasis on working with urban students and Indianapolis Public Schools, donating over $1.7 million since inception. The CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon is a top 15 marathon in the US and is nationally recognized by Runners' World as one of "Ten Great Marathons for First Timers". The 19th annual running is scheduled for Nov. 7, 2026. For more information, please visit beyondmonumental.org.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services and workforce benefits solutions through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn, Optavise and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.3 million policies and $38.3 billion in total assets. Our 3,300 associates, 4,900 exclusive agents and more than 6,500 independent partner agents guide individuals, families and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com.

SOURCE CNO Financial Group