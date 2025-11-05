Monumental Sports & Entertainment and Ticketmaster Announce Founding Partnership to Redefine the Fan Experience at MSE's Next-Generation Arena

Industry-leading ticketing partner to power innovative, seamless fan journey across Capitals,

WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) today named Ticketmaster, the global leader in ticketing technology and live event experiences, as the newest Founding Partner for its brand-new arena in the heart of downtown Washington, D.C.

This strategic, multiyear partnership builds on a long-standing relationship between MSE and Ticketmaster and now takes on a far greater role as both organizations reimagine what the modern live event experience can be. It combines MSE's commitment to innovation and fan-centric design with Ticketmaster's best-in-class platform and emerging ticketing technologies to redefine how fans experience live sports and entertainment from street to seat. Together, MSE and Ticketmaster will deliver a frictionless, hyper-personalized, and digitally enhanced experience that sets a new standard for arena operations and guest engagement.

"This is a transformational partnership that accelerates our shared vision for the arena of the future," said Jim Van Stone, President of Business Operations and Chief Commercial Officer at MSE. "With Ticketmaster as a Founding Partner, we're not only bringing cutting-edge ticketing technology to our fans, but we're also ensuring a smarter, safer, and more customized journey—from entering the building to enjoying every moment inside it. We are proud to partner with a company so deeply aligned with our mission to revitalize downtown D.C. and deliver unforgettable experiences at every touchpoint."

As part of the agreement, Ticketmaster will be embedded across MSE's fully integrated ecosystem, spanning programming across MSE's teams, integrations in the brand-new arena, and a media and broadcast presence through Monumental Sports Network (MNMT). This partnership will play a central role in the ongoing $800 million+, multi-phase transformation of MSE's next-generation arena, incorporating Ticketmaster into the design, technology stack, and fan experience strategy of one of the most advanced sports and entertainment venues in the country.

Ticketmaster's platform will power fan journeys across MSE's teams – including the NHL's Washington Capitals, NBA's Washington Wizards, and WNBA's Washington Mystics – while creating immersive, seamless experiences for guests attending concerts, family shows, and special events at Capital One Arena and other MSE venues. The collaboration also extends to MNMT, where Ticketmaster will gain powerful brand visibility and storytelling opportunities across one of the nation's leading regional sports media platforms. Through broadcasts, in-arena content, digital platforms, and original programming, the partnership ensures dynamic engagement with fans throughout the MSE portfolio and beyond.

Ticketmaster's expanded role will be felt throughout every level of the transformed arena, as the organizations come together to create a fully integrated strategic partnership that will help shape the future of live entertainment in the nation's capital. With the global ticket leader now embedded across MSE's technology, operations, and media platforms, the collaboration goes beyond access, it becomes a core driver of innovation and guest experience as the new arena takes shape. Ticketmaster joins United Airlines and Vanda Pharmaceuticals as the third Founding Partner in MSE's arena transformation initiative — a major investment that aims to revitalize downtown Washington, D.C., attract millions of visitors annually, and elevate the District as a global sports and entertainment destination.

"As MSE reimagines the in-venue experience through innovative infrastructure, immersive content and transformative technology, Ticketmaster is excited to support this new era of live entertainment where fans come first and experiences come alive," said Marla Ostroff, Managing Director of North America at Ticketmaster. "We're proud to work alongside MSE and local partners and leaders to make every visit unforgettable and keep D.C. at the heart of live entertainment."

Today's announcement comes as Phase One of construction is being finalized on the next-generation arena, a project central to MSE's broader efforts to revitalize downtown Washington, D.C. and position the District as a global sports and entertainment capital. MSE is taking a 360-degree approach to reimagining the fan experience, with a focus on cutting-edge technology, immersive design, and community impact — creating a high-tech, high-touch venue built to inspire millions of annual visitors for the next 25 years.

About Monumental Sports & Entertainment

Monumental Sports & Entertainment is one of America's leading integrated sports and entertainment companies and is ranked as one of the most valuable globally. Our people, players, teams, and events bring excitement and joy to millions. We invest and innovate to consistently raise the game so we can deliver extraordinary experiences that will inspire and unite our community, our fans, and our people. To learn more, visit monumentalsports.com.

About Ticketmaster

Ticketmaster is the world's largest ticket marketplace and the global market leader in live event ticketing products and services. Through official partnerships with thousands of venues, artists, sports teams, festivals, performing arts centers and theaters, Ticketmaster processes 600 million tickets per year across 35+ different countries. Ticketmaster is a part of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV). To learn more, visit ticketmaster.com.

SOURCE Monumental Sports & Entertainment