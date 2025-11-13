MONZIT TEAMS -- Drivers & Washers Team Up To Win Big

Different roles. Same goal. Winning together.

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MONZIT, the on-demand laundry app connecting customers with verified local washers, has launched MONZIT TEAMS — a game-changing feature that lets users build their own crew of drivers, washers, and laundromats to deliver faster service, greater flexibility, and higher earnings. https://monzit.com/teams/

How it Works

"With MONZIT TEAMS, anyone can create or join a team — family, friends, and laundromats can now work together and earn more," said Franco Lagudi, Founder & CEO of MONZIT. "Drivers who only want to drive can partner with washers who love to wash, forming a fast, efficient, and seamless laundry network with unlimited earning potential."

MONZIT TEAMS uniquely integrates laundromats as active partners, giving them access to more customers and on-demand drivers. "Laundromats no longer have to feel isolated — every vehicle on the road is their potential driver," Lagudi added.

Customers can choose a local washer (Monza) or, for a small additional fee, a laundromat. When a laundromat is selected, only drivers teamed with one can win the job — ensuring quality control and service integrity.

Available on the App Store and Google Play, MONZIT charges customers based on the exact weight of their laundry, weighed at pickup by the driver. Prices are instantly calculated in-app, approved on the customer's phone, and paid securely. Each job is tracked live from pickup to dropoff, verified through digital handovers, and completed within 24 hours. Next-day payouts are automatically and transparently split between teammates.

"MONZIT TEAMS means more jobs, more income, and more opportunity for everyone," Lagudi said. "It brings people together — drivers, washers, and laundromats — to deliver convenience customers can rely on and quality they can see."

Early feedback has been exceptional, confirming MONZIT TEAMS as a win-win for communities: customers enjoy clean clothes with transparent pricing, while families, friends, and laundromats earn together as a team.

The MONZIT Laundry Basket Challenge

At the same time, MONZIT launched the MONZIT Laundry Basket Challenge — a nationwide social media movement that brings laughter, creativity, and charitable giving together for 12 great causes. The challenge invites everyone to join in, have fun, and make a difference — one basket at a time. Click here to learn more about the MONZIT Laundry Basket Challenge .

