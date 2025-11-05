Tip It. Film It. Change Lives. MONZIT Launches the "Laundry Basket Challenge"

Turning Laundry into Laughs, Likes, and Lasting Impact for 12 Great Causes

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MONZIT, the on-demand laundry app transforming how people handle their laundry, has launched the MONZIT Laundry Basket Challenge — a nationwide social media movement bringing laughter, creativity, and charitable giving together for 12 great causes. The challenge invites everyone to join in and make a difference, one basket at a time. The question is simple: how entertaining can laundry be?

How It Works

MONZIT Laundry Basket Challenge Users can have fun by joining the challenge!

Participants create a short, fun video where they:

Accept the challenge in the name of their chosen charity

Nominate three friends to join in

Tip a basket of clean laundry over themselves (or someone brave enough!)

From there, creativity rules — add dance moves, effects, rain laundry, team chants — anything goes in the name of clean fun!

Each participant posts their reel with the hashtag #MONZITLaundryBasketChallenge, tags @monzitapp, and includes their unique MONZIT link. Viewers can click the link to donate just $5, with every donation counting as one vote.

At the end of each month, the participant with the most votes will choose one of twelve featured charities to receive that month's full donation pool. Every charity can win only once during the twelve-month campaign, ensuring that each cause has its month to shine — so charities are encouraged to rally their communities, because you never know which month might go your way!

"The Laundry Basket Challenge is about community, creativity, and contribution," said Franco Lagudi, MONZIT's Founder and CEO. "We want people to laugh, share, and support causes that matter — turning laundry into something that truly makes a difference."

Bonus: "Wall of Fun" Competition

Alongside the main challenge, MONZIT will choose the funniest, most creative, and totally wacky reels each month on the Wall of Fun. Fans can vote for their favorite to determine who finishes 1st, 2nd, and 3rd, with cash prizes awarded to these standout creators who bring the biggest laughs, originality, and good vibes to this tip-for-good movement.

To learn more about the MONZIT Laundry Basket Challenge, click here to view.

About MONZIT

MONZIT is the on-demand laundry app connecting anyone — from busy travelers to everyday households — with verified local drivers, washers, and laundromats for premium next-day service. With real-time tracking, upfront weight-based pricing, and secure digital handovers, MONZIT makes laundry simple, transparent, and hassle-free. Founded by entrepreneur Franco Lagudi, MONZIT is rapidly expanding across major U.S. cities and throughout the Asia-Pacific region. The platform not only transforms how people manage laundry but also empowers hotels, short-stay operators, and communities to turn an everyday task into new opportunities — and now, into a movement that changes lives.

Tip a Laundry Basket for Good.

Laugh. Share. Donate. Change Lives.

