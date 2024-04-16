MOOCs Market size is set to grow by USD 27.87 billion from 2023-2027, rise in regional moocs boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global moocs market size is estimated to grow by USD 27877.75 mn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 34.26% during the forecast period. The MOOCs market primarily uses English for instruction, but leading players like Coursera are expanding offerings in other languages such as Chinese (XuetangX) and various languages (Alison). Key subjects include cryptocurrency, data science, statistics, cybersecurity, Python, MATLAB, technology skills, finance, marketing, entrepreneurship, leadership, strategy, electronics, physics, chemistry, life sciences, engineering, and more. MOOCs offer accessibility, cost-effectiveness, active learning, engagement, and technological advancements through video lectures, readings, quizzes, interactive forums, and MicroBachelors programs.

MOOCs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 34.26% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 27877.75 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 33.02 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Italy Key companies profiled 360training.com Inc., Alison, Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Coursera Inc., edX LLC, Instructure Holdings Inc., iTutorGroup Inc, iversity Learning Solutions GmbH, NIIT Ltd, Pearson Plc, SAP SE, Seek Ltd., Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., SkillShare Inc., Telefonica SA, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Udacity Inc., Udemy Inc., Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd., and XuetangX

Segment Overview

This moocs market report extensively covers market segmentation by Type (xMOOCs, cMOOCs) Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Geography Overview

The MOOCs (Massive Open Online Courses) market in North America, led by the US, is witnessing significant growth due to the high demand for technology proficiency among corporates. Universities and online educational platforms deliver MOOCs through video lectures, readings, quizzes, and interactive forums. Accessibility and cost-effectiveness are key advantages, making MOOCs increasingly popular among the tech-savvy millennial workforce. Technological advancements, such as AI and data analytics, enhance active learning and engagement. MicroBachelors programs offer in-demand skills in areas like Statistics Fundamentals, Mathematics, Digitalization, and Computer Science. With the shift towards smartphones and internet usage, learners can access MOOCs anytime, anywhere. Educators and governments collaborate to provide qualitative knowledge in various fields, including Technology skills (IT, Finance, Marketing, Entrepreneurship), Leadership, Strategy, Electronics, Physics, and more. The lockdown has further boosted enrolment, with subjects like AI, Python, MATLAB, Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, Data Science, and Cybersecurity gaining popularity.

MOOCs (Massive Open Online Courses) have revolutionized corporate training, offering self-paced learning for technical and non-technical topics. Universities and online platforms deliver video lectures, interactive quizzes, and forums, ensuring accessibility and cost-effectiveness. Technological advancements, such as AI and data analytics, enhance active learning and engagement. Key subjects include computer science, finance, marketing, entrepreneurship, and more. MOOCs enable flexible education, enabling learners to upskill from anywhere.

The MOOCs market is expanding rapidly with the introduction of numerous courses by leading vendors. However, persistently low completion rates, averaging less than 15%, pose a significant challenge to profitability. Despite the objective of knowledge-sharing and accessible education, this issue impacts enrolment growth, a key indicator for investors. Key subjects include tech skills like Python, MATLAB, computer science, cybersecurity, data science, and finance, among others. Factors influencing this trend include smartphones, internet access, educators, learners, and lockdowns. Data analytics, AI, and enrolment data are utilized to improve course delivery and student engagement.

Research Analysis

The MOOCs (Massive Open Online Courses) market has experienced significant growth, driven by the accessibility and cost-effectiveness of universities' digitalization efforts. Learners can now access Video lectures, Readings, Quizzes, and Interactive forums from top Educators in various fields such as Statistics Fundamentals, Mathematics, Computer Science, Data analytics, AI (Artificial Intelligence), Blockchain, Smart cities, Cryptocurrency, Data science, Cybersecurity, and Python. Technological advancements have enabled this access through smartphones and the internet. Active learning and engagement are key components of these MicroBachelors programs, which often incorporate Data analytics, AI, and Digitalization into their curricula. The future of education lies in this innovative and inclusive approach to learning.

Market Research Overview

In the ever-evolving educational landscape, Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) have emerged as a revolutionary trend. These educational platforms offer flexible, affordable, and accessible learning opportunities to a global audience. With technologies like video lectures, interactive quizzes, and discussion forums, MOOCs enable learners to acquire new skills and knowledge at their own pace. Edtech companies, such as Coursera, edX, and Udacity, have become key players in the MOOCs market, providing a wide range of courses in various disciplines. These platforms cater to diverse learners, from students seeking additional knowledge to professionals aiming to upskill or reskill. The market for MOOCs is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by increasing demand for flexible and affordable education. The use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in MOOCs is also a promising trend, offering personalized learning experiences to students. Overall, MOOCs represent a transformative force in education, providing access to high-quality learning opportunities to anyone, anywhere.

