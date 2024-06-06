Moody's Affirms Celink's SQ2 (Above Average) Reverse Servicer Assessment

LANSING, Mich., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celink, the nation's leading reverse mortgage subservicer, received an affirmed SQ2 (above average) assessment as a reverse mortgage servicer from Moody's Investor Service.

Celink has been reviewed by Moody's since 2016; initially receiving a SQ2- rating, which was upgraded to SQ2 in 2021, and has remained consistently at that level since.

Moody's highlighted Celink's strong performance in foreclosure, REO, and HUD claims management. Further, Celink received an above average assessment in key areas such as loan administration, call center performance, annual occupancy verification, and maturity event monitoring.

Finally, the assessment noted targeted investments that continue to be made by the company toward enhancing both the borrower experience and portfolio performance via Celink's Borrower Portal and IVR system.

"At Celink, we have always, and will continue to, focus on doing what's best for our clients, their borrowers, and the reverse mortgage program as a whole," says Marion McDougall, Celink's CEO. "Moody's rating is confirmation that our emphasis on continuous improvement ensures the ongoing quality of our service and the supportive technology we've built to achieve our mission."

About Celink

Celink has been the nation's leading subservicer of reverse mortgages since 2005 and is the subservicer of choice for the nation's largest reverse mortgage lenders. Celink is a Ginnie Mae-approved Participation Agent and Subcontract Servicer for the HMBS program, a Morningstar DBRS approved servicer, as well as a Moody's approved servicer of reverse mortgages ("SQ2" rating). Celink utilizes an innovative servicing platform, ReverseServ Elite, which is fully scalable and supports numerous proprietary reverse mortgage products in addition to FHA's HECM program. For more information, visit www.celink.com.

SOURCE Celink