Moody's Upgrades Northeastern Illinois University to Investment-Grade Status

CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeastern Illinois University (NEIU) announced today that Moody's Ratings has upgraded the University's issuer rating from Ba1 to Baa3, officially elevating NEIU to investment-grade status. The outlook has been revised to stable. The upgrade was issued on January 9, 2026.

"As a result of achieving investment-grade status, Northeastern is now better positioned to access capital markets on more favorable terms, increasing the University's financial flexibility and supporting long-term institutional stability," as noted during the January 15 meeting of the NEIU Board of Trustees.

Moody's cited several factors contributing to the upgrade, including the University's targeted investments to boost enrollment, prudent management of expenses, sustained support from the State of Illinois, and overall stable operating performance. The rating also reflects NEIU's capital plans, manageable debt profile, and the absence ofsignificant near-term borrowing needs.

"This upgrade is a significant milestone for Northeastern Illinois University," said NEIU President Katrina E. Bell-Jordan. "A credit rating is an independent assessment of an institution's overall financial health. It is also a testament to thoughtful stewardship and the collective efforts of our campus community. It affirms that progress and stability can go hand in hand when guided by a clear long-term vision focused on sustaining our mission and expanding opportunity for future generations."

"I am very pleased with this outcome," said Beni Ortiz, NEIU Vice President for Finance and Administration and Chief Financial Officer. "It confirms the hard work we have done to manage expenses responsibly, and it positions the University well as we continue moving forward."

Moody's also identified several factors that could contribute to future rating upgrades, including:

Continued improvement in operating performance

Positive enrollment trends and growth in net tuition revenue

Maintenance of strong liquidity and balance sheet levels

"This achievement reflects the collective efforts of our faculty, staff, stewards, and partners who continue to strengthen the University's financial foundation," Bell-Jordan added. "Their dedication supports NEIU's ability to serve our students, Chicago, and the state of Illinois well into the future."

About Northeastern Illinois University

Northeastern Illinois University offers more than 40 undergraduate degree and certificate programs and more than 50 graduate degree, certificate, licensure and endorsement programs. The Main Campus is located on 67 acres in an attractive residential area on the Northwest Side of Chicago. Founded in 1867, Northeastern is a Minority-Serving Institution and the longest-standing four-year public Hispanic-Serving Institution in the Midwest. The University has additional Chicagoland locations, including the Jacob H. Carruthers Center for Inner City Studies, El Centro, and the University Center of Lake County.

