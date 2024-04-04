Moomoo and Nasdaq Announce Global Strategic Partnership; Empowering Investors with Premier Data Solution, Nasdaq TotalView®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moomoo, one of the world's leading investment and trading platforms, has proudly announced a global strategic partnership with Nasdaq, a premier provider of platforms and services for global capital markets. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the longstanding relationship between the two esteemed brands, who share a commitment to empowering investors with advanced trading technology and comprehensive market insights.

In celebration of this enduring collaboration and future milestones, moomoo is delighted to invite eligible investors to sign up for an exclusive 3-month free trial of Nasdaq TotalView® on its platform. By giving users the insight advantage, moomoo and Nasdaq wish to enhance retail investors' trading experience.

Eligible investors can now enjoy market depth with Nasdaq TotalView®, a standard data feed that displays the full order book depth on Nasdaq. Nasdaq TotalView® offers every single quote and order at every price level in Nasdaq-, NYSE-, NYSE American- and regional-listed securities trading on Nasdaq, including 60-level bid and ask quotes with more than 20x liquidity of level 2. This can all be seamlessly accessed through the advanced user-friendly trading app, moomoo.

Register HERE to get a free 3-month trial for level 2 market data, powered by Nasdaq TotalView®. Terms and conditions apply*.

The collaboration with Nasdaq stretches back six years when moomoo was initially launched as a trading app in the U.S., with the shared commitment to empowering investors through technological advancements. Moomoo's popularity has surged, and it has expanded to six countries and regions, including Singapore, Australia, Japan, Canada, and Malaysia. Its user-friendly data solutions enable global investors to make more informed decisions with real-time insights readily available, anywhere, and at any time.

In the past few years, moomoo has cultivated a commendable reputation and garnered acclaim for providing access to pro-level market data. The addition of Nasdaq TotalView® represents yet another effort by moomoo to potentially give investors a unique level of market information, enabling a more accurate understanding of support and resistance levels. Moomoo's streamlined, visual charts help investors instantly identify key price levels where institutions' block orders accumulate, revealing potential trading opportunities within Nasdaq's in-depth data.

As well as this, moomoo has endeavoured to providing its users with advanced trading tools, to assist them in managing and analyzing the often overwhelming deluge of market data. Moomoo's advanced Charting Tools include 38 drawing tools and more than 100 indicators, allowing investors to potentially identify and seize more opportunities throughout their investment journey. To stay updated with the latest market developments, investors can take advantage of moomoo's 24/7 complimentary Global News function. And the Earnings Hub offers complete U.S. Stock earnings data, marking a significant advantage for investors in bolstering their decision-making capabilities, particularly during the pivotal earnings season.

*Disclaimer

After the initial promotion, customers may choose to continue using TotalView® by subscription for a charge. See additional terms & conditions at moomoo.com/us/support/topic4_485

About moomoo

Moomoo is a leading global investment and trading platform dedicated to empowering investors with user-friendly tools, data, and insights. Our platform is designed to provide essential information and technology, enabling users to make well-informed investment decisions. With advanced charting tools, pro-level analytical features, Moomoo evolves alongside our users, fostering a dynamic community where investors can share, learn, and grow together.

Founded in the US, Moomoo operates globally, serving investors in countries such as the US, Singapore, Australia, Japan, Canada and Malaysia. As a subsidiary of a Nasdaq-listed company, we take pride in our role as a global strategic partner of the Nasdaq, earning numerous international accolades from renowned industry leaders such as Benzinga and Fintech Breakthrough. Moomoo has also received multiple awards in the US, Singapore, and Australia for its cutting edge, inclusive approach to investing.

For more information, please visit moomoo's official website at www.moomoo.com or feel free to email: [email protected] .

SOURCE moomoo