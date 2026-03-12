Moomoo's Parent Company Futu Achieves Consecutive Growth in Q4 and Full Year 2025

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moomoo's parent company Futu Holdings Ltd. ("Futu" or "the Company")(Nasdaq: FUTU), a leading global tech-driven online brokerage and wealth management platform, announced its unaudited Q4 2025 earnings with US$827.2 million in revenues, up 45.3% year-over-year ("YoY"), and US$444.0 million in non-GAAP adjusted net income, up 77.0% YoY.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company recorded US$2.94 billion in revenues and US$1.50 billion in non-GAAP adjusted net income, representing a YoY increase of 68.1% and 101.9%, respectively.

moomoo_Futu Holding Ltd_Q4 and Full Year 2025 Results

Robust Global Expansion Underpinned by Outstanding User and Client Growth, and High-Volume Trading across All Markets

2025 marks another strong year for the Company, with 954,090 net new funded accounts added, achieving 119% of the 800,000 guidance set in early 2025. Client acquisition across the Company's ex-Hong Kong global markets, including the United States (US), Singapore, Australia, Japan, Canada, Malaysia, and New Zealand, recorded a 27% YoY growth in annual net new funded accounts.

By the end of 2025, the Company reported 3.37 million funded accounts, 5.95 million brokerage accounts, and 29.18 million users across all markets. Year-end client assets surged to US$158.4 billion, marking a 66% YoY increase -- the highest growth rate in five years.

User and client acquisition remained significant in Q4 across all markets:

In Hong Kong, the Company achieved further growth, with an already high market penetration of over 50%. Its quarter-over-quarter ("QoQ") brokerage accounts grew steadily, with the funded account surging by double-digit YoY.

In Singapore, the Company continued to see strong net asset inflow from the high-net-worth sector.

In Malaysia, registered users and funded accounts both logged a double-digit QoQ increase.

In Australia, Moomoo pioneered local trading apps with 316,000 annual downloads [1] in 2025.

in 2025. In Japan, year-end client assets tripled YoY, while cumulative downloads [2] for the Moomoo app surpassed the two-million mark in November.

for the Moomoo app surpassed the two-million mark in November. In the US, trading clients in Q4 grew by double-digit QoQ, excelling in both scale and quality.

In Canada, the Company posted 150% YoY growth in funded accounts.

Additionally, Q4 saw vibrant trading activity across all platforms, as the trading volume surged to an all-time high of US$511 billion with 38% YoY growth. Among various assets, the US equities and Hong Kong equities reached US$391.1 billion and US$105.5 billion in trading volume, representing 46% and 9% YoY growth, respectively. The US option traders in Q4 grew 55% YoY, with transactions increasing 85% YoY. The wealth management business also delivered strong performance, with assets under management (AUM) reaching US$23.1 billion, a 62% YoY growth, and the number of clients holding wealth management products increased 43% YoY.

Throughout 2025, the trading volume across the Company's platforms leaped 89% compared to 2024, totaling around US$1.89 trillion.

Expanding Trading Capabilities and Advancing AI-Powered Tools to Solidify Product Leadership

In Q4, the Company rolled out a series of trading capabilities to meet diverse investor needs across global markets. In the US, the Company became the first brokerage enabling retail investors to trade on-chain public equities, including Figure Technology Solutions Inc.'s blockchain-native share offering -- the first SEC-registered public equity issued in blockchain-native form.

In Singapore, the Company introduced CDP-linked trading of SGX-listed stocks and first launched the T+1 FTGF Franklin Ultra Short Duration Income Fund. The Company also expanded the Cash Sweep eligibility to a broader user access in the US.

For cryptocurrency trading, the Company added more than 10 new coins in each of the US and Singapore markets, and integrated the Fear & Greed Index, rankings, and news analysis tools for a streamlined trading experience.

In Q4, the Company has further advanced its AI-powered features by expanding coverage to include Options, IPOs, Structured Notes, Bonds, and ETFs, now enriched with sophisticated visualized charting tools. Additionally, the newly launched AI Algo Trading feature enabled automated quantitative trading strategy building via natural language.

Throughout 2025, the Company secured 14 invention patents worldwide, reinforcing its leadership in proprietary fintech R&D.

Enhancing Engagement with Local and Global Investors

Dedicated to cultivating a vibrant global community that promotes active learning, knowledge sharing, and meaningful connections among investors, in Q4, the Company continued to advance options and cryptocurrency education to empower investors for diversified investment. The Moomoo x Nasdaq 2nd Global Paper Trading Competition highlighted this focus, drawing over 350,000 participants globally. To extend beyond digital channels, Moomoo launched a high-impact out-of-home (OOH) advertising campaign in New York City under the "Trade Smart" theme, reaching an estimated 3.4 million daily commuters. In Malaysia, MooFest attracted around 16,000 registrants, spotlighting enhanced Moomoo AI capabilities, futures trading features, and seamless access to global markets—further driving education and engagement at the local level. This multi-faceted approach reinforces the Company's commitment to building informed, connected investor communities worldwide.

The Company's focus on community building, investor engagement and education translated into tangible market success. By the end of Q4, Moomoo ranked No.1 by accumulated downloads and DAUs in Singapore and Malaysia [3]and ranked No.1 by annual downloads in Australia [1]. It has earned accolades from the industry:

"Best Retail Broker" by the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) for three consecutive years

"Best Global Investment Platform" by Sensor Tower APAC Awards 2025

"Best ETF Broker" and "Best Broker for Investing in Gold ETFs" by BrokerChooser in the US

"Canada's Best U.S. Stock Trading Platform" by Benzinga Global Fintech Awards

Awards "Best in Stocks (North America)" in the broker category by TradingView for two consecutive years

[1]Source: Sensor Tower, calculated from January 1 to December 31, 2025 [2]Source: data.ai, calculated from January 1 to December 31, 2025 [3]Source: data.ai, calculated from January 1 to December 31, 2025

