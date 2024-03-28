Moomoo Announces the Moomoo Foundation Establishment, Hosts Financial Literacy Event with NYU's Economic Society

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moomoo, the intuitive investment and trading platform is thrilled to announce that it has established Moomoo Foundation, a foundation dedicated to furthering moomoo's commitment to advancing financial literacy, promoting economic egalitarianism, and nurturing technological innovation among burgeoning fintech startups that share Moomoo Foundation's ideals.

Moomoo Foundation's inaugural financial literacy initiative will be held on April 1, 2024. Moomoo Foundation and New York University's Economics Society will host the "Invest your financial feature with moomoo" at NYU's Leslie e-Lab.

Justin Zacks, VP of Strategy at Moomoo Technologies Inc, will spearhead this effort to boost financial literacy of college students and inspire them to proactively shape their financial future with a presentation titled "Getting Started in Stock Trading as a College Student".

"We are mindful of the challenges confronted by novice investors, such as university students who may have limited resources. We believe moomoo's unique features, including Paper Trading and Fractional Shares, can help them test their strategies and increase their investment confidence," said Zacks.

"Paper Trading enables users to hone their strategies risk-free, simulating real market conditions, while Fractional Shares allows for investment with funds in smaller sizes, making financial markets more accessible to those with modest budgets," Zacks added.

Since its inception, moomoo has been committed to financial inclusion and has empowered retail investors of all kinds, irrespective of ethnicity, age or gender, with the tools they need to make informed investment decisions.

"The backing of the Moomoo Foundation enables us to amplify our influence and extend our expertise as we continue on this journey," said Patrick Kelly, Director at Moomoo Foundation. "We will initiate more foundational programs to support financial literacy and entrepreneurship in the finance and technology fields."

About moomoo

Moomoo is a leading global investment and trading platform dedicated to empowering investors with user-friendly tools, data, and insights. Our platform is designed to provide essential information and technology, enabling users to make well-informed investment decisions. With advanced charting tools, pro-level analytical features, moomoo evolves alongside our users, fostering a dynamic community where investors can share, learn, and grow together.

Founded in the US, moomoo operates globally, serving investors in countries such as the US, Singapore, Australia, Japan, Canada and Malaysia. As a subsidiary of a Nasdaq-listed company, we take pride in our role as a global collaborator of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), earning numerous international accolades from renowned industry leaders such as Benzinga and Fintech Breakthrough. Moomoo has also received multiple awards in the US, Singapore, and Australia for its cutting edge, inclusive approach to investing.

For more information, please visit moomoo's official website at www.moomoo.com or feel free to email: [email protected] .

*Fractional shares are illiquid outside of Moomoo Financial Inc. ("MFI"), and cannot be transferred. Not all securities oﬀered by MFI can be traded as fractional shares.

