Moomoo Celebrates Financial Literacy Month at Nasdaq

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The intuitive investment and trading platform moomoo has successfully concluded an exclusive event hosted at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square on April 29, 2024. This event brought together business partners, experts and influencers from the US, Canada, Australia, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, and more to celebrate financial education and empowerment during Financial Literacy Month in North America, to inspire smart money management habits and financial literacy improvement.

From left to right: Greg Ferrari, Vice President of Exchange Management for North American Market Services at Nasdaq; John Black, Associate Vice President and Head of Index Options at Nasdaq; Thomas Maguire, Associate Vice President and Head of Data Product Management at Nasdaq; Nate Palmer, President, Moomoo Financial Inc.; Brandon Tepper, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Data at Nasdaq; Justin Zacks, Vice President of Strategy, Moomoo Technologies Inc.

The event was hosted by moomoo and Nasdaq, who recently collaborated to continue promoting investor education and market access. Moomoo organized this event to provide opportunities for financial and investing influencers to share insights and forge community connections.

Moomoo and Nasdaq recently expanded their relationship to provide investors access to Nasdaq TotalView® on the moomoo platform. By giving users the Level 2 data powered by Nasdaq TotalView®, moomoo and Nasdaq aim to boost retail investors' trading experiences by empowering investors with advanced trading technology and comprehensive market insights.

Since its inception in the U.S. six years ago, moomoo expanded across six markets, including Australia, Singapore, Japan, Canada and Malaysia. Alongside its sister brand, moomoo has amassed 21 million users globally, fostering a dynamic investing community where investors share, learn and have grown together.

"Our platform is dedicated to making complex financial data more understandable and accessible, a goal which our partners also share. Aligning this event with Financial Literacy Month underscores our joint commitment to promoting financial education and empowering investors," said Justin Zacks, VP of Strategy at moomoo. "Moomoo's success could not have been achieved without the support and trust of our business partners and collaborators," he remarked.

Taylor Price, a Tik Tok influencer with over one million followers said, "Moomoo's all-in-one platform makes investing easy for beginners to start and scale up to becoming experts that analyze global markets."

About moomoo

Moomoo is a leading global investment and trading platform dedicated to empowering investors with user-friendly tools, data, and insights. Our platform is designed to provide essential information and technology, enabling users to make well-informed investment decisions. With advanced charting tools, pro-level analytical features, Moomoo evolves alongside our users, fostering a dynamic community where investors can share, learn, and grow together.

Founded in the US, Moomoo operates globally, serving investors in countries such as the US, Singapore, Australia, Japan, Canada and Malaysia. As a subsidiary of a Nasdaq-listed company, we take pride in our role as a global strategic partner of the Nasdaq, earning numerous international accolades from renowned industry leaders such as Benzinga and Fintech Breakthrough. Moomoo has also received multiple awards in the US, Singapore, and Australia for its cutting edge, inclusive approach to investing.

For more information, please visit moomoo's official website at www.moomoo.com or feel free to email: [email protected].

