Moomoo Discusses 0DTE at the TradersExpo in Orlando, Florida on Oct 29

News provided by

moomoo

26 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moomoo Technologies Inc. ("MTI") announced today that the company will present at the TradersExpo in Orlando, Florida from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31. The company's Vice President of Strategy Justin Zacks will discuss zero days to expiration options (0DTE) with professional traders and other attendees onsite.

0DTE options trading has increased in popularity over the last few years and traders are eager to know more about 0DTE options and how they work. Zacks will also discuss current and future options trading trends and how to utilize moomoo App tools to understand the market better.

His presentation slots are 1 p.m. ET on Oct. 29 (Sunday) and 10:30 a.m. ET on Oct. 30 (Monday). Zacks will explain what 0DTE options are, how they work, their history, and their similarities and differences from long-dated options. He will also discuss the risk profiles of 0DTE options as well as the different tools and features investors are currently employing to analyze them.

"Moomoo has a paper trading function that can help test traders' strategies and help build their confidence. The app's social and learning activities with advanced tools and features provide free and valuable resources for both beginners and experienced traders to make 0DTE options more accessible," said Zacks.

Other Moomoo employees will be on the exhibition floor at booth 313 to present more functions and product features and welcome attendees who can stop by and ask questions and make comments on its App and product offerings. Moomoo's participation in the conference follows its attendance at TradersExpo in Las Vegas in April.

It's important to note that options trading is risky and not appropriate for everyone. It's also important that investors read the Options Disclosure Document before trading. Options are complex and an investor may quickly lose their entire investment.

About Moomoo 

Moomoo is an investment and trading platform that empowers global investors with pro-grade, easy-to-use tools, data, and insights. It provides users with the necessary information and technology to make more informed investment decisions. Investors have access to advanced charting tools, technical analytics, and in-depth Data. Moomoo grows with its users, cultivating a community where investors share, learn, and grow together in one place. Moomoo provides free access to investment courses, educational materials, and interactive events that any investor, at any level, can gain from. Users can join forum discussions, trending topics, and seminars to better their investment knowledge and insights.

The moomoo app is offered by Moomoo Technologies Inc. ("MTI") a company that is based in Palo Alto, California. The app is used globally in countries including the U.S., Singapore, Australia, Japan, Malaysia and Canada. MTI is not a broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice or recommendations. In the U.S., securities products and services are offered by Moomoo Financial Inc. ("MFI"), an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC. MTI and MFI are indirect, wholly-owned subsidiaries of Futu Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: FUTU). FUTU has won multiple awards internationally, such as Fortune's 100 Fastest Growing Companies in 2022. Moomoo is not just your investment platform. It is your investment journey.

For more information, please visit moomoo's official website at www.moomoo.com or feel free to email: [email protected].

SOURCE moomoo

