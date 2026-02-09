Moomoo Named TradingView's Best Broker for Stocks in North America, Earns Top ETF Honors from BrokerChooser

Global investment platform recognized by TradingView and BrokerChooser for stock breadth, ETF access, and investor experience

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moomoo, a leading investment and trading platform, today announced it has been named Best Broker for Stocks in North America by TradingView as part of its 2025 Broker Awards, while also earning top honors from BrokerChooser, including Best ETF Broker and Best Broker for Investing in Gold ETFs. [1] The platform also secured positions among the top five brokers for margin trading and cash interest services selected by BrokerChooser.

TradingView Awards Moomoo Best Broker for Stocks in North America

TradingView's Broker Awards spotlight platforms that deliver exceptional trading experiences to its global community of investors and traders. The Best in Stocks – North America recognition highlights brokers offering extensive access to local and international equities, enabling traders to explore opportunities across global markets with depth, transparency, and advanced tools.

"We are pleased to recognize moomoo with the Best Stock Broker Award in North America for providing varied trading offerings including U.S. stocks in the U.S. and ASEAN markets, supported by service excellence and strong user trust. Their commitment to quality and reliability distinguishes them in the industry," said Rauan Khassan, Chief Growth Officer at TradingView.

BrokerChooser Names Moomoo Best ETF Broker and Best Broker for Investing in Gold ETFs

In addition to the TradingView award, moomoo was recognized by BrokerChooser, an independent online broker comparison platform that reviews top-tier regulated investment service providers worldwide. For the 2026 awards, BrokerChooser assessed over 100 brokers across more than 1,200 distinct metrics using a refined methodology that accounts for emerging trends in investor behavior and evolving market demands.

Moomoo achieved an outstanding 4.9 out of 5 rating in both the ETF and Gold ETF categories. BrokerChooser specifically recommends Moomoo for investors and traders seeking zero-commission trading with a focus on U.S. markets, highlighting the platform's combination of:

Commission-free stock and ETF trading [2]

Fast and easy account opening

Advanced analytical tools

High interest on uninvested cash [3]

"After comprehensive testing, we found that moomoo is the best choice for retail investors who want diversification across multiple asset classes via ETFs — one of the most cost-effective ways to participate in the market. Competition among brokers is getting stronger, but moomoo stood out not only for its strong overall conditions, no inactivity penalties for long-term investors, and access to a wide range of US ETFs, but also for its excellent mobile platform. It strikes a great balance between ease of use and putting the right information in users' hands," said Balázs Faluvégi, Senior Analyst at BrokerChooser.

"Being recognized by TradingView as the Best Broker for Stocks in North America and earning top honors from BrokerChooser for our ETF offerings is especially meaningful because it reflects how real investors engage with our platform day to day," said Neil McDonald, CEO of moomoo U.S. "These awards from two highly respected industry leaders reinforce our commitment to delivering deep market access, powerful tools, and a modern investing experience built for today's global retail investor."

Accolades are not indicative of future performance. Moomoo Financial Inc. is not affiliated with Broker Chooser or TradingView. For additional information, please visit: https://brokerchooser.com/best-brokers, and and https://www.tradingview.com/blog/en/broker-awards-2025-winners-56493/ $0 commission trading is available only to U.S. residents trading in the U.S. markets through Moomoo Financial Inc. Other fees may apply. For more info, visit moomoo.com/us/pricing. The Cash Sweep Program is a feature of the brokerage account and should not be viewed as a long-term investment or savings option. The APY might change at any time. For information about the Moomoo Cash Sweep Program, please see www.moomoo.com/us/sAupport/topic4_222 for details of how the program works. Neither Moomoo Financial Inc. nor any of its affiliates are banks.

*Investing involves risk and the potential to lose principal. Securities offered through Moomoo Financial Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC.

About Moomoo

Moomoo is a leading global investment and trading platform dedicated to empowering investors with user-friendly tools, data, and insights. Our platform is designed to provide essential information and technology, enabling users to make well-informed investment decisions. With advanced charting tools, pro-level analytical features, moomoo evolves alongside our users, fostering a dynamic community where investors can share, learn, and grow together.

Founded in the US, moomoo has expanded its global presence to serve investors across multiple markets, including Singapore, Australia, Japan, Canada, Malaysia, and New Zealand. As a subsidiary of a Nasdaq-listed company, moomoo is trusted by more than 28 million investors worldwide and has earned recognition from leading financial institutions and publications for its innovation and reliability.

For more information, please visit moomoo's official website at www.moomoo.com or feel free to email us: pr@us.moomoo.com.

