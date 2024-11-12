Moomoo to host a three-day virtual event to help investors navigate market volatility with resilient portfolios

JERSEY CITY, NJ., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The intuitive investment and trading platform moomoo, today announced a virtual event with its partners, featuring topics related to helping investors navigate market volatility with resilient portfolios.

Virtually partnering with Cboe Global Markets (Cboe), Wellington Management, Bank of New York Mellon (BNY) and Franklin Templeton, the webinars will provide market insights and perspectives on 2025 investment ideas, how professional fund managers build portfolios and the use of option strategies to hedge risk and manage volatility.

This inaugural customer-focused event aims to boost the retail investment community's understanding of volatility and methods to leverage technology tools to help manage risks. It will also share recent findings among option investors regarding their increased interest in options trading, which comes from a third quarter investor survey organized by moomoo and Cboe.

To attend the nine webinars covering various topics, tune in to the moomoo app for a livestream on the events, beginning at 8:30 am EST on November 14th and running through 12:20 pm EST on November 16th. You can register for the webinar to reserve your spot, earn Cash Rewards, and moomoo points here: https://invest.us.moomoo.com/virtual_event?af_force_deeplink=true&c=14230_1_1108virtualevent&pid=US%20EDM.

"We are seeing a lot of market volatility this year and we are excited to share our partners insights and to help retail investors navigate the markets with more analytic tools," said Neil McDonald, CEO, Moomoo US. "Whether it's event-driven risk or macroeconomic uncertainty, investors with access to more data resources and financial options can potentially benefit from comprehensive strategies. Once only available to institutions, real-time data and analytics are now accessible to retail traders thanks to technological disruption."

About moomoo

Moomoo is an investment and trading platform that empowers global investors with pro-grade, easy-to-use tools, data, and insights. It provides users with the necessary information and technology to make more informed investment decisions. Investors have access to advanced charting tools, technical analytics, and in-depth data. Moomoo grows with its users, cultivating a community where investors share, learn, and grow together in one place. Moomoo provides free access to investment courses, educational materials, and interactive events that any investor, at any level, can gain from. Users can join forum discussions, trending topics, and seminars to better their investment knowledge and insights.

The moomoo app is offered by Moomoo Technologies Inc. ("MTI") a company that is based in Palo Alto, California. The app is used globally in countries including the U.S., Singapore, Australia, Japan, Malaysia and Canada. MTI is not a broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice or recommendations. In the U.S., securities products and services are offered by Moomoo Financial Inc. ("MFI"), an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC. MTI and MFI are indirect, wholly-owned subsidiaries of Futu Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: FUTU). FUTU has won multiple awards internationally, such as Fortune's 100 Fastest Growing Companies in 2022. Moomoo is not just your investment platform. It is your investment journey.

For more information, please visit moomoo's official website at www.moomoo.com or feel free to email: [email protected]

